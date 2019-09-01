Dorian's wrath could be felt on Isles

A powerful, trudging Hurricane Dorian held its course over the weekend, putting it on track to pass off the coast of Georgia midweek and deliver tropical storm conditions to the Golden Isles, according to Glynn County officials and the National Hurricane Center.
A state of emergency was expected to be declared Sunday night for Glynn County when the Glynn County Commission and other officials met at the Harold Building, County Manager Alan Ours said. Declaring a state of emergency would give County Commission Chairman Michael Browning the authority to make decisions on behalf of the commission.
On Sunday, Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent said that all schools in the Glynn County School System will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Frederica Academy announced it will be closed those same days. As of Sunday afternoon, no call had been made to close the F.J. Torras Causeway.
Dorian was pummeling the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon with sustained hurricane force winds of 180 mph while plodding west at just 7 mph, according to the hurricane center. Forecasters still expected Dorian to turn north around Tuesday morning as it approaches the Florida coast near Melbourne. From there it is anticipated to move north offshore from the coast.
It is predicted to weaken some before passing offshore from Glynn County sometime Wednesday as a hurricane with wind speeds between 74 and 110 mph, hurricane forecaster said. Folks could begin experiencing tropical storm conditions as early as Tuesday night.
Tropical storm conditions include sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.
If the eye of Dorian passes within 90 miles offshore, Glynn County could experience wind gusts of between 58 and 73 mph along the coast and between 39 and 58 mph inland, forecasters said. Dorian could create a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet above ground level and drop 4 to 6 inches of rain as it passes, forecasters said.
“We can expect at least tropical storm conditions,” said Alec Eaton, a specialist with Glynn County’s Emergency Management Agency. “At minimal we’re bracing for a tropical storm to impact this community, and we’re in touch with our partners and we have plans to prepare for it and respond to it.
Glynn County EMA met Sunday with various county and city officials, local public safety and law enforcement for a live teleconference briefing by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. There are presently no plans to call for a mandatory evacuation of Glynn County, as officials did for Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017, Eaton said. Such a call for Dorian might still come early this week, he said. County officials are monitoring the storm, preparing for it and urging residents to remain vigilant in their own preparations.
“This is not time to be scared, it is time to be prepared,” Eaton said. “We’re working with our partners to gather the best facts and the best information to get out to the community as soon as possible. It (evacuation) is not out of the realm of possibility, and the course this storm takes as it gets closer will determine that.”
Dorian held to a steady course throughout the weekend after changing significantly and often at the end of last week, particularly on Friday.
On Friday morning Dorian was on course for a projected direct landfall near Palm Beach County and a slow churn up the center of the Florida peninsula.
Late Friday afternoon, the storm’s course shifted to a landfall and a trek up the coast of Florida that would have placed Glynn County in the path of greater potential harm than the previous trek. Then it shifted farther east overnight Friday, a positive turn for the Golden Isles.
“I feel like a yo-yo, I want off this roller coaster,” Wiggins said Saturday morning. “I just finished with the National Weather Service, and it looks favorable again. We’re hoping that trend will continue. Right now, it’s showing a track that runs up the coast of Florida as a hurricane, not a major hurricane, but a hurricane.”
Al Sandrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, spoke Saturday via teleconference to a gathering of about 50 county, city and state law enforcement, public safety and elected officials.
“We feel very lucky right now, but we are not out of the woods yet,” Wiggins said after Sandrick’s briefing. “But we’re at a point where we have something a little more solid to go by. This is good news, but let’s be cautious about this.”
The National Weather Service has placed Glynn County on a Coastal Advisory High Surf and Flood Watch that will remain in effect at least through Tuesday.
High surf and rip tides are expected along the coast throughout the weekend, along with a 60 to 50 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms through Monday, the national weather service said.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has placed Glynn and 12 other coastal and south Georgia counties under a state of emergency.
For more information, visit glynncounty.org/ema, ready.ga.gov, or redcross.org.
Folks can keep abreast of the storm at the National Hurricane Center’s site: nhc.noaa.gov.
Local updates also are updates on the Glynn Glynn County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.
“This has been a long, slow-moving storm,” Eaton said Sunday. “Even though storm fatigue is starting to set in, we want everyone to stay close to their plans.”