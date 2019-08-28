Dorian's approach could mean high surf, tides over Labor Day Weekend

At the very least, it will be no day at the beach over Labor Day weekend in the Golden Isles as Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward a projected Monday morning landfall on Florida’s east coast, according to local emergency management officials and the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
Extreme high tides, elevated surf and rip currents are expected locally beginning as early as Friday with the approach of Dorian, which on Wednesday morning was northwest of Puerto Rico with tropical storm force winds of 70 mph, according to National Hurricane Center. Rainy conditions are expected to prevail throughout, partly as a result of an unrelated storm system out of the northeast. High winds are expected to appear locally by Sunday night and strengthen as Dorian approaches landfall, according to the national weather service.
“The five-day tracker does have Dorian coming in close to the Florida peninsula, but there is still a long way to go,” said meteorologist Kip Bricker of the National Weather Center in Jacksonville. “What we’re expecting is at least indirect impacts to the coast of Georgia — elevated high tides, elevated rip currents, high surf.”
As with all hurricanes and tropical storms, however, the path and prospects for Dorian could change drastically between now and Monday. Just the same, folks around here should rethink any Labor Day weekend plans that involve the beach, said Jay Wiggins, Director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency. Also, Wiggins said, have your hurricane emergency kit stocked and make sure alternative plans are in place as Dorian develops, he urged.
“No question, we would encourage people not to be in the water this weekend,” Wiggins said Wednesday. “In talking with the National Hurricane Center, their confidence is really low on the tracking of Dorian right now. But central Florida is still in play, and we fall within the cone of uncertainty for that. It is still very early, and we believe any impact we may see would be Sunday or Monday. We don’t need to panic, but we do want everyone paying close attention and use this time to plan and prepare for whatever comes our way.”
High tides are already elevated with the approach of Saturday’s new moon, which places the moon and sun in line on the same side of the earth to increase gravitational pull. High tides are expected to be between 1 and 2 feet above normal as a result, and should be monitored as Dorian approaches, Wiggins said. Rip currents and high surf also can be expected on local beaches.
With that weather system arriving out of the northeast on Thursday, a 50 percent chance of rain is forecast Friday, followed by an 80 percent chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
“We will be seeing nor’easter conditions starting tomorrow through Friday, and we are already seeing astronomical high tides, which also will continue through the weekend,” Wiggins said.
Lifeguards will be stationed at Coast Guard Station Beach on St. Simons Island from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday through Monday, weather permitting, said Lisa Gurganus, Glynn County Recreation and Parks Manager.
As of Wednesday, Dorian was expected to make landfall near Melbourne, Fla., in Brevard County at about 8 a.m. with hurricane force winds of 74 mph or higher, according to the hurricane center.
Wiggins urges residents to have necessary items, such as bottled water, nonperishable foods, flashlights, battery-operated UHF-band radios, spare batteries, medications, pet supplies and more. Also, he said, have an evacuation plan in place, complete with details settled on transportation and destination.
For more information, visit glynncounty.org/ema, http://ready.ga.gov, or www.redcross.org.
Folks can keep abreast of the storm at the National Hurricane Center’s site: www.nhc.noaa.gov.
“It’s the weather — it can change quickly,” Wiggins said. “As we’re starting to narrow down in time, use these sunny days to get ready for the rainy days.”