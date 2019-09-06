KINGSLAND — Hurricane Dorian, the third hurricane in four years to impact Coastal Georgia, turned out to have minimal impacts in Camden County.
Chuck White, emergency management agency director in Camden County, said several homes were damaged by fallen tree limbs, and there were sporadic power outages as Dorian approached the region. But there were no injuries reported.
“I think we have been fortunate in Camden County,” White said. “There are a lot of things that go on during a storm.”
White praised the power companies for quickly sending crews to restore electricity in areas affected by outages.
Georgia 40 was closed at Dark Entry Creek in St. Marys because of the threat of flooding. Georgia Department of Transportation officials inspected the bridge over the creek to ensure it suffered no damage before it reopened to traffic.
Unlike the past two hurricanes, the Point Peter Causeway did not have to be closed because of high water levels, White said.
“We had no over-topping of the roadway,” he said.
White said he began driving around the county several hours before sunrise to assess the situation. He started in downtown St. Marys, before driving to the Point Peter area and Crooked River State Park.
Public works crews were already removing debris and fallen limbs, and by sunrise most of the cleanup had already been completed.
“They were on their game moving stuff,” White said.
It’s uncertain how many people followed the governor’s mandatory evacuation order for residents living east of Interstate 95.
“The big fear is when the order to evacuate is given, we want people to take it seriously,” White said.
All curfews, evacuation orders and other protective measures have been lifted in Camden County.
“We’re ready to open up for business,” White said. “We were lucky. This storm could have been very dangerous.”
All Camden County government offices and public schools will reopen Friday.