All activities at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay have come to a virtual standstill as Hurricane Dorian advances along the Atlantic Coast.

Scott Bassett, a public affairs office spokesman, said the order to evacuate the base with more than 9,000 sailors and civilian workers was issued Monday afternoon. The only personnel remaining on base are mission essential and emergency responders, he said.

The evacuees and their families have been instructed to head to the Atlanta area for safety. Their expenses, including gas, lodging and food will be paid if they stay within a 150-mile radius of Atlanta, Bassett said.

Command staff has phone rosters to contact base personnel after it is deemed safe to return to Kings Bay, Bassett said. Social media will also be a tool used to keep sailors and their families appraised about the status of the base.

Base personnel will not get the call to return until county and state officials say it’s safe to return. The slow moving storm makes it uncertain when the base will reopen, Bassett said.

“We’re playing close attention to what the county and state says,” he said.

