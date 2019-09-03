A curfew from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday has been imposed in Camden County for all areas east of Interstate 95.
The curfew, in effect until further notice, means increased law enforcement will be in place to ensure the safety of property for residents who have evacuated in advance of Hurricane Dorian.
Individuals can expect to be stopped and checked by authorities if they are traveling in the mandatory evacuation area.
Cumberland Island National Seashore are closed in anticipation of potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
The last ferry left Cumberland Island on Saturday afternoon.
The barrier island will remain closed until the storm has passed and damage assessments have been made.
The parks will reopen after they have been deemed safe for visitation.
There is a high risk for dangerous rip currents along the Cumberland Island beaches that are expected to continue until the storm passes.
All government offices in Camden County will remain closed through Thursday.
Camden County schools have cancelled classes through Thursday because of the uncertainty of the storm’s arrival and impacts to the region.