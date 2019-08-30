A powerful and unpredictable Hurricane Dorian altered its projected path Friday afternoon, putting the slow-moving storm on track to possibly skirt up the coast of Florida during the middle of next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
On this latest course, Glynn County could experience tropical storm conditions as early as Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. Tropical conditions can include sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph. As of 6 p.m. Friday, forecasters expect Dorian to hit the coast of Florida north of Palm Beach County around 2 p.m. Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds up to 130 mph.
Dorian is then project to make a slow climb along the Florida coast, an alteration in predictions from Thursday and early Friday that the hurricane would work its way up the spine of Florida after making landfall. Because of its unpredictability and slow movement, it is too early determine with accuracy Friday evening what specific impacts Dorian could bring to Georgia, said Jay Wiggins, Glynn County EMA Director.
The Glynn County Emergency Management Agency will meet with other local public safety officials at 1:20 p.m. Saturday at the Harold Pate Governmental Center in Brunswick for an update, Wiggins said. It hoped officials have a clearer understanding of what emergency measure might be needed locally at that time.
“The current track is less favorable for us now than it was earlier today,” Wiggins said Friday night. “Based on what we’re seeing now, they’re talking about it being just off of our coast at some point. We’re going to come together as a group tomorrow and meet with the National Weather Service. And after that, we might have to make some big decisions.”
Earlier predictions of heavy rains have eased slightly for the Labor Day weekend, although wet conditions are likely still to prevail. A slight chance of rain Saturday is followed by a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday and a 70 percent chance Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Earlier Friday, meteorologists were forecasting as much as 10 inches of rain in coastal Georgia between Tuesday and Thursday, based on previous projections that Dorian would make a slow trudge up the center of Florida. EMA officials still expect Dorian to bring heavy rains to Glynn County this week, Wiggins said.
Current projections show Dorian could still maintain hurricane strength of between 74 and 110 mph by the time it reaches the Jacksonville area around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“If that track holds, we probably wouldn’t start to feel the effects until the middle part of next week,” said meteorologist Phil Peterson of the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
Dorian’s local impacts will come on the heels of an unrelated nor’easter storm system that began moving into the Golden Isles on Friday, bringing with it a high expectation of rainfall throughout the Labor Day Weekend, forecasters said. Elevated surf and potentially dangerous rip tides are expected as a result.
Tides already are astronomically higher locally with the arrival of Saturday’s new moon, during which the moon and the sun are aligned on the same side of the earth to create a strong gravitational pull. The National Weather Service has placed Glynn County on a Coastal Advisory Flood Watch that will remain in effect at least through Sunday.
Devoted ice cream aficionados will be disappointed to know that Dorian’s menace prompted organizers to cancel Sunday’s big Ice Cream Churn-Off at the Ashantilly Center in Darien. It is the first cancellation in the event’s 12 years, but organizers promise they will reschedule the event soon.
In advance of Hurricane Dorian, Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Glynn and 12 other coastal and south Georgia counties.
“The declaration extends to commerce and the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products, emergency or disaster-related materials, supplies, goods and services,” Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent said.
Glynn County Emergency Management Agency officials continue to urge residents to keep abreast of Hurricane Dorian’s developments and to be prepared with a storm kit and alternative plans. Essential items to have on hand include: bottled water, nonperishable foods, flashlights, battery-operated UHF-band radios, spare batteries, medications, pet supplies and more. Also, Eaton said, have an evacuation plan in place, complete with details settled on transportation and destination.
For more information, visit glynncounty.org/ema, ready.ga.gov, or redcross.org.
Folks can keep abreast of the storm at the National Hurricane Center’s site: nhc.noaa.gov.
Local updates also are updates on the Glynn Glynn County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.
“We do not want people to panic, but please be ready,” Wiggins said. “If we have to call an evacuation, we want people to be ready. We’ll just have to do what we have to do.”