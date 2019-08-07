If not for the road running down the middle of it, the Jekyll Island Causeway is a fantastic place for diamondback terrapin nesting, being as it is built higher than the high-water mark, but not too high, and easy to access from the marsh. Nesting season ended at the end of July, in one of a cycle of larger nesting years.
“We typically see a trend with these guys, every three years we have a spike, or a peak, where we have a lot of terrapin crossings and quantity for the three-month timespan,” said Michelle Kaylor, rehabilitation program manager at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
This year she said there were 125 terrapins found struck, but 360 found alive, for a total of 485 terrapin encounters along the causeway. As the season closed July 30, there were 15 rehabbed and released.
One of the rehab stories the GSTC shared this year was that of Jicama and her hatchling. She had yet to lay her eggs. Screws and wires were used to stabilize her shell, and once she was OK, she was induced to lay her eggs, which were then placed in incubators. The first of her seven eggs hatched July 16.
To provide a much safer process, there are boxes placed along the causeway on nest mounds.
“The mounds are dirt mounds that are elevated, because terrapins are looking for higher, drier ground on which to lay their eggs, so we’re trying to get them going toward those nest boxes and hopefully crawling into those and laying inside of it,” Kaylor said. “They’re also electrified, so things like raccoons can’t climb into them like the terrapins can, and eat the eggs…. Then when the hatchlings hatch, they just crawl right out from there and go into the marsh.”
The success of the boxes this season won’t be completely known until around next spring, though.
“The terrapin hatchlings, all of the eggs incubate for 45 days, and then they hatch, but not all of them come out of the nest after the 45-day incubation period,” Kaylor said. “Some of them actually overwinter in their nests … and then they’ll come out in the spring.
“In our nest boxes, what we do is, early spring, we’ll go out and excavate all the nest boxes, trying to see how many egg shells, nest cavities, that sort of thing, so we have a pretty good idea of how well they’re working. And, they’re working quite well. We’re very pleased with the results we’re getting with how many terrapins are using them.”