The competition was heated.

Students in the welding program at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy crowded around the worktable Friday as one of their peers tried to out-weld an unlikely opponent.

More from this section

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary of serving the local community on January 20th. Back in 1953, when the credit union was established, the annual wage of an average worker in the U.S. was $4,233, a new home was $15,760 and a loaf of bread cost 16 cents. Things have chang…