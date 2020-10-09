Children in Glynn County’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs went home Thursday with a gift that demonstrated the community’s kindness.
An anonymous donor’s contribution allowed for the distribution of boxes of food to each family in the two preschool programs operated by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority.
More than 200 families — around 170 at Head Start and 57 at Early Head Start — were given food during after-school pick-up Thursday, and meals will be distributed at the end of each remaining week in October.
“Our families are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic, and I think this is definitely a much needed asset to the household because we have a lot of parents that are reporting to us unemployment,” said Nina Bryant-Hunter, early childhood education division director for Community Action. “When you see high numbers of unemployment, then they’re struggling to make ends meet.”
Paul White, CEO and president of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, reached out recently to Family Connection to ask how to help an anonymous donor provide food for children in low-income families.
Melinda Ennis-Roughton, executive director of Family Connection, recommended Head Start and Early Head Start as the best place to reach low-income children. All students who attend the programs are from families living below the federal poverty line.
Children are fed breakfast and lunch while attending Head Start programs. But economic hardships have only increased since the pandemic began, adding to the difficulty many families face to make sure children are fed during weekends and school holidays.
“Head Start and Early Head Start provide outstanding early education for children six weeks to 5 years old so that they can be prepared to succeed in school and in life,” Ennis-Roughton said. “But these are children whose families are on an economic precipice and who struggle to get through each month, especially during this pandemic. This gift will help to make sure we are keeping their bodies healthy as well as their minds.”
America’s Second Harvest partnered with Family Connection to arrange the food distribution, which was led by National Guardsmen who placed the food boxes in cars.
Head Start is operating a hybrid learning model this year because of the pandemic. Students are in class four days a week and home on Fridays for virtual learning.
Food provided during the Thursday afternoon distribution will help ensure children are fed healthy food over the weekend, said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Community Action.
The boxes included apples, chicken, milk and vegetables.
“People care so much and are really concerned about our families and our community,” Hamilton said. “Our partnership with Family Connection is very, very strong, and I have to thank (Ennis-Roughton) because she is always thinking about our children.”
Kindness is important right now, Ennis-Roughton said.
“There’s nothing more important,” she said.