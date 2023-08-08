Library donation

Geri Mullis, director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries, stands with Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation President Keeva Kase and Mike Martin, former MOGL Trustee and new Legacy Fund chair.

 Provided photo

A recent donation to Marshes of Glynn Libraries led to the creation of a new fund that will support the library’s ongoing positive impact in the Golden Isles.

Geri Mullis, director of the county library system, was still riding the high of other good news the library received this year when a patron phoned her to discuss supporting the library in a significant way.

Tags

More from this section

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.

Recommended for you