Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley has a question for all the folks who reside within the city: Does your residence have a working smoke detector?
Go ahead, check. He will wait.
No? In that case, Mobley asks you to please call the Brunswick Fire Department at 912-267-5546. Mobley will send a firefighter to your residence to personally and properly install a brand new smoke detector. Better still, the offer is free.
“If you live in the city of Brunswick and you need a smoke alarm, call us and we will bring them to your home and install them for free,” Mobley said.
Trust him on this, Mobley said, this is an offer Brunswick residents do not want to refuse.
“By the way,” he said, “if you don’t have a smoke alarm in your home, you need a smoke alarm.”
And thanks to a generous gift from Coldwell Banker, the fire department should have plenty of free smoke detectors to go around. Officials from Coldwell Banker at 1965 U.S. 17 in Brunswick presented the fire department with a check on Monday for $1,460 to put toward its ongoing Knock4Life campaign. The money came from Coldwell’s annual First Responder Appreciation Lunch, held July 31 in the bank parking lot. First responders and their families ate for free, while other residents and donors happily paid to dine alongside the local heroes.
Last year’s luncheon benefited the Brunswick Police Department’s Explorers youth program.
Robert Kozlowski, Coldwell’s managing broker, said this year’s event also raised an additional $1,460 for the Glynn County Fire Department’s program of choice. The county firefighters have not yet decided where the donation will be best served, he said.
“This year’s event was our biggest one,” Kozlowski said. “It’s our way of honoring what first responders do for us and this community.”
It is much appreciated, Mobley said. The donation will allow the fire department to add more than 120 new smoke alarms to the program. The Knock4Life funds account was getting low, he conceded.
“That’s a lot of smoke alarms for the residents of the city,” Mobley said. “It’s a big boost, especially considering that the smoke alarm fund was down to only a couple of hundred dollars. Generous grants and donations have kept it alive.”
The fire department’s Knock4Life campaign began in 2016 after the department was hit first hand with grim reminders of the life-saving importance of smoke detectors. A house fire killed a resident in October 2015 and another resident perished in a house fire in January 2016. In both instances, smoke detectors were not in use inside the home.
On average, house fires had claimed the lives of one or more people per year over a 20-year span, Mobley said. In that time, only one of those deaths occurred in a home with an active smoke detector.
The firefighters took it upon themselves to make a change. With smoke detectors purchased with grants and donations, firefighters hopped on fire trucks and began going door-to-door.
Knock-knock. If someone answered, a friendly firefighter asked if the residence needed a smoke detector. If yes, the firefighters personally installed it. If there was no answer, firefighters left a sign on the door handle. It explained why they had stopped by and urged them to call the number provided if they needed a smoke detector.
By July of that year, the fire department had installed 3,637 new smoke detectors in 1,097 homes. All total, the firefighters knocked on 5,348 homes, leaving call-back messages at 3,487 residences where no one answered.
The department’s diligence even caught the attention of Georgia’s top firefighter.
“To my knowledge I don’t think anyone’s ever attempted a full sweep like this,” state fire marshall Dwayne Garriss told The News at the time. “I think it says a lot.”
Four years later, the effort speaks for itself, Mobley said.
“We haven’t had a fire-related death since we started the program,” Mobley said.
And now is a good time to spread the word that the program is still very much alive, Mobley said.
“Over time, people take them down, batteries die and don’t get replaced, houses get remodeled,” Mobley said. “Plus some people got missed on earlier runs. It’s an ongoing program. That’s why this donation from Coldwell was most welcome.”
Due to COVID-19 protections, firefighters will not be going door-to-door unannounced with the offer anytime soon, he said. Firefighters will still come to a residence and install a smoke detector upon request, Mobley said. Masks, social distancing and other precautions will be observed.
Also, some residents have simply stopped in at fire department headquarters at 1201 Gloucester St. to pick up a free smoke detector to install themselves, he said.
“COVID-19 put a halt on everything,” Mobley said. “We’re only going to the homes that call us, and folks do come to the fire station to pick them up. But we definitely like to install them for the public.”