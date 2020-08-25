A three-year donation will allow Communities in Schools of Glynn County to reach more high school students this year.
The Stuart and Eulene Murray Foundation, based out of Atlanta, committed $161,000 to the local dropout prevention program. The commitment is for the 2020-21 through 2022-23 school years and has enabled CIS to hire an additional site coordinator.
CIS will be able to provide the needed resources to serve more students at both Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy, according to a press release.
“We’ve had a site coordinator at the two high schools for years now, and the success of our program has created such high case loads that we were maxed out on the number of students we could serve,” said Lynn Love, CIS of Glynn executive director. “Hank Rowland, a St. Simons Island resident and trustee for the Murray Foundation board, was aware of our program and reached out to us about getting involved to help more students.”
Brandon Lewis, who previously served as the CIS Parent Outreach Coordinator at Burroughs-Molette Elementary School, was selected to fill the site coordinator position that will float between the two high schools.
Lewis has a long track record of service to youth in the community, having previously coordinated the after-school program at Burroughs-Molette for the YMCA, worked at Safe Harbor Children’s Center and served as a paraprofessional at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School before joining CIS.
“Brandon will be great in his new role working with high school students,” Love said. “He grew up here so he knows our community and the challenges that students face. We’re just so thankful to the Murray Foundation for enabling this to happen.”
CIS works with Glynn County Schools to serve at-risk students, providing the resources and support they need to focus on graduating from high school and being successful in life.
Through a school-based coordinator at each school site it serves, CIS brings local resources inside the public school setting. Site coordinators connect students and their families with community partners and resources that address both academic and nonacademic needs.
This past school year, CIS senior students achieved a 100 percent graduation rate. This is the third consecutive year the organization has reached that milestone.
“These graduates will go on to pursue a college education, a career track or military service and have a bright future ahead of them,” Love said. “Completing high school is hard enough for some at-risk students, but especially so for the Class of 2020 who had to deal with their schools closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re really happy that CIS will be able to impact even more students thanks to the Murray Foundation.”