Don't forget your pets when evacuating

While the county may not call an evacuation from Hurricane Dorian, hurricane season is far from over. In the event an evacuation is called, Glynn County Animal Control asks that county residents make plans for their pets as well.
“We want to encourage people, in their evacuation plans, if they would like a supply list for their type of pet they should visit our website,” animal control manager Tiffani Hill said.
Packing lists for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, reptiles and horses can be found on animal control’s website, glynncounty.org/1384/Animal-Control, under the “disaster preparedness resources for pet owners” section.
“We’re also encouraging people to take advantage of the free microchipping,” Hill said.
The animal control shelter will be open today from noon to 5 p.m. County residents can stop by during those hours to get a microchip for their pet, and free registration in the PetLink nationwide pet registry.
“The storm season’s not over, and we may have an evacuation in the future, and a microchip is the best way to make sure their pet is reunited with them in the event of a hurricane,” Hill said.
While animal control recommends that no one leaves their pet behind during an evacuation, Hill had a few recommendations if it is necessary.
“If people do not have the ability to evacuate their pet, we ask that they please don’t abandon them,” Hill said. “That they contact us for assistance, and we will provide whatever assistance we’re able to provide. We just ask that people don’t abandon their pets.”
If a pet owner can’t provide shelter for a pet, she asked that they at least avoid restricting the animal’s ability to seek its own.
“Looks like we’re going to have a wet weekend, so make sure your pets have appropriate shelter and care,” Hill said. “Lots and lots of rain, so make sure they can get up out of the mud ... We ask that if they feel compelled to leave their animal behind, to please not tie them outside. Allow the animal the freedom to try to seek shelter, food and water.”
She also asked that residents only call 911 if an animal-control situation is life-threatening. Instead, she recommended calling the non-emergency police line, 912-554-7800.
“That way we can free up some of the overloaded calls 911 is receiving because of the storm,” Hill said. “We will still be dispatched, they don’t have to have a concern. If it’s a life-threatening animal emergency, please still call 911.”
If an evacuation does occur, Hill said that animal control won’t turn away donations or volunteers who want to help clear the shelter.
“We’re very grateful to our community,” Hill said. “We put out a call for supplies we’ll need if we have to evacuate, and people have been dropping off supplies all day. We’re very thankful. Because we might still have to evacuate, we would appreciate donations of crates of all sizes, wire or plastic. We’re also collecting cardboard boxes like what they pack canned goods in because we will use those as disposable litter boxes.”
“If they are able to come to the shelter to help us with packing the shelter and loading the trucks in the event of an evacuation we would be grateful. We would also be grateful for volunteers who can meet us at the temporary shelter at the Waycross fairgrounds and help with animal care.”
Anyone sheltering from a hurricane in the Waycross area is welcome to house their pet in the temporary animal shelter, Hill said, whether they are volunteering or not. Hill said pet owners who do will have to provide food and water for their pets, however.
“We provide security at the fairgrounds 24/7,” Hill said.
Most importantly, Hill said to be prepared ahead of time. When hurricanes strike Florida usually evacuates first, meaning resources may be limited for Georgians who aren’t prepared.
“Being prepared as much as possible ahead of time is important. Any member of our community can call us first and we can provide whatever guidance we can for them. Point them to resources we know of, we will try to help them however we can,” Hill said.