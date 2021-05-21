A domestic violence incident led to a standoff Thursday afternoon between police and a woman’s husband, but the suspect was able to evade capture, according to the Glynn County Police Department.
No physical injuries were reported during the incident by police.
The Glynn Brunswick 911 Center received a call about a domestic incident in the 900 building of Westway Apartments in Brunswick, an apartment complex north of Interstate 95 on Commercial Drive, where the alleged victim said her husband threw a bicycle and coffee at her vehicle, causing damage, according to police.
Officers made contact with the wife, who told them the alleged perpetrator was inside the residence.
She also advised police that her husband said they would have “to come in and get him.”
Investigators determined that felony charges under the Family Violence Act were warranted. The suspect also was wanted out of state on firearms charges.
Due to the circumstances, the county’s Special Response Team was dispatched to the apartments.
Residents who lived in the vicinity of the apartment were evacuated as attempts were made to reach the alleged perpetrator inside, according to the police.
After receiving no response, a special police unit was deployed into the residence. An apprehension K-9 searched the residence, but the man had fled the scene, according to police.
Police did not release the name of the suspect.
The Brunswick Police Department and Glynn County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance.