Students at St. Simons Elementary got to dive into their creative sides during DolphinArt. Students got a chance to get lessons in photojournalism, learn about beekeeping, make their own art and watch a sand sculptor create sand castles on the beach.

DolphinArt at St. Simons Elementary

