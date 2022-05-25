DolphinArt at St. Simons Elementary

Students at St. Simons Elementary got to dive into their creative sides during DolphinArt. Students got a chance to get lessons in photojournalism, learn about beekeeping, make their own art and watch a sand sculptor create sand castles on the beach.
More from this section
There was a holdup Saturday at the Sonic Drive-In, but not the type for which police are typically called.
Students at St. Simons Elementary got to dive into their creative sides during DolphinArt. Students got a chance to get lessons in photojournalism, learn about beekeeping, make their own art and watch a sand sculptor create sand castles on the beach.
About 100 folks gathered Wednesday at the grounds of the Old Stables on St. Simons Island for the dedication of the Ibo Landing historical marker, an occasion marked by moving speeches from key players in the plaque’s fruition.
Long lines are not anticipated at polling places throughout the region for today’s primary election thanks to absentee and early voting.
The term centenarian is so five years ago for Miss Ida Mae Lawson of Brunswick.
Latest News
- David Scott wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 13th Congressional District.
- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger beats Trump-backed challenger who pushed false claims about 2020 election
- Oilers win 5-3, push Flames to the brink of elimination
- FDA chief to detail delays inspecting baby formula plant
- Australia's government urges China to remove trade barriers
Most Popular
Articles
- FLETC suspends training due to COVID-19
- Brunswick airport hosts historic World War II bombers
- FLETC suspends training due to rise in COVID cases
- Man seeking rabies treatment after standoff with infected cat on island
- Brunswick woman celebrates 105th birthday
- Cops, troopers make DUI, gun and drug arrest in Shifting Sands
- County mulls options for St. Simons gateway
- Glynn County Hall of Fame announces 2022 Ambassadors
- Critics question decision to remove monument before court ruling
- County police recover sawed-off shotgun, stolen AK, other weapons
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.