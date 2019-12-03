The Christmas season has arrived, and with it comes the annual joy of holiday decorating.
Teddie Martin wasted no time getting out her boxes of decorations, which she then transported to the Brunswick library. Martin’s decorations were all miniature, designed for a three-story, eight-room dollhouse in the children’s room at the library.
The dollhouse is beloved by the library’s visitors year-round. Martin changes the decorations for each holiday season, and she completed this year’s Christmas decorations on Monday.
“I don’t have room for a dollhouse myself, and I enjoy it because the children get such delight,” she said.
Martin was a member of the local miniature dollhouse club that brought the dollhouse to the library around 10 years ago. Most of the club’s members have moved from the area or passed away, so Martin has inherited the seasonal dollhouse decorating responsibility.
“I shop all year long,” she said. “Some of (the decorations) I make. This is a good time of year because there are a lot of Christmas decorations that lend themselves to the dollhouse.”
The dollhouse was originally given to Norma Fahs, who completed its construction with her husband, Bob. Their miniature portraits now hang in the dollhouse’s den.
The names of 10 club members involved in the original project are written inside the dollhouse’s Plexiglas casing, which protects the dollhouse and its decorations from harm. Doors on either side of the case allow Martin to decorate the house’s exterior and interior.
Inside, many small details create an overall festive effect. Dogs wear Santa hats. Wrapped and unwrapped gifts sit under a fully-decorated Christmas tree. Santa’s classic Christmas attire is laid out on a chair, ready for the holiday.
Before Martin can even complete the decorations, she said she will often have children come up to see the changes. A few will ask to help.
“We have to put somebody in the bathtub every time I change it,” said Martin, gesturing toward a Santa Claus doll relaxing in the bathtub. “I’ll have a skeleton for Halloween. And the children, sometimes when I’m here, they’ll run over just to see who’s in the bathtub.”
The dollhouse’s Christmas decorations were completed in time for the Holiday KinderCarnival planned for Saturday. The event, hosted by Family Connection Glynn County, Marshes of Glynn Libraries and Glynn County Schools, is an early learning festival created to provide important information about kindergarten and pre-K for local families.
Live music will be provided by the Golden Isles Strummers, and the event will also include raffle prizes, free children’s books, stockings filled with gifts and a chance to meet Santa.
Glynn County Schools will have a table for parent-family resources.
The Kinder-Carnival will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Brunswick library, located at 208 Gloucester St.