Dollar Tree is eyeing the old Bonefish Grill on St. Simons Island for a new retail location.
According to applications filed with the Glynn County Community Development Department, the discount retail chain plans to demolish the interior walls of the old restaurant to open it up 10,529 square feet of shopping floor space.
The application also includes demolition of part of the existing storefront — including the rotating glass door — in favor of plate glass windows.
Dollar Tree is not planning to alter the building footprint at all and isn’t required to file a site plan, Community Development Department employees told The News. However, the company also filed for a sign variance because it feels the currently allowed dimensions for signage on the front of the building would not allow for a sign of sufficient visibility from Frederica Road. The proposed Dollar Tree sign, which would be located where the Bonefish Grill sign once was, is proposed as 18.5 feet by 11.5 feet.
In the application, Dollar Tree asks for a larger sign to “allow for motorists to adequately adjust their direction of travel accordingly without causing undue hindrance to other motorists on the roadway.”
According to documents filed with the county, the developer claims a driver traveling at the posted speed limit on Frederica Road would take roughly 12 seconds to see the sign and react to it. Less than that and the risk of the driver making a rush judgment and endangering other motorists increases, the document states.
“It is our opinion that the use of larger letters will help attract the attention of the motorist, which would in turn help to ensure the motorist would be able to comprehend the signage almost immediately upon seeing it,” the document reads.
The Glynn County Commission must approve sign variances, but a hearing date had not been set as of Tuesday.