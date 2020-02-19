DOJ: Donjon-SMIT lawyers failed to follow rule

A former M/V Golden Ray contractor and attorneys for the U.S. Coast Guard are set to argue next week whether there should be an immediate and temporary pause in the salvage and cleanup of the overturned vessel.
Federal lawyers filed a response Monday in opposition to the contractor’s request to halt work at the site in the St. Simons Sound.
Donjon-SMIT filed a motion late Thursday arguing that continuing ahead with T&T Salvage’s plans will almost certainly result in an environmental catastrophe, and that the Coast Guard is failing to enforce the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, which governs salvage and cleanup operations like with the Golden Ray.
The Coast Guard — represented by an assistant U.S. Attorney out of the Southern District of Georgia office and two lawyers from the Justice Department’s Environmental Defense Section — argues Donjon-SMIT waited at least 53 days before seeking an injunction.
On top of that, defense attorneys are claiming, the company failed to give proper notice to the defense, violating a rule of federal civil procedure. Quoting a 2015 ruling by U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, defense counsel wrote that the court recognized the rule’s requirements “are not merely technical niceties that a court may easily disregard, but rather crucial safeguards of due process.”
Three Coast Guard employees received a copy of the complaint and motion Friday by email, but the defense attorneys “have not been able to confirm that the United States and the Coast Guard have been served under” the governing rule of civil procedure, defense attorneys assert. The rule has specific requirements on how to serve the federal government, its agencies, corporations, officers or employees.
What it means is that Donjon-SMIT has to deliver a copy of the summons and complaint to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia or send copies by registered or certified mail to the civil process clerk at the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Copies also have to be sent by registered or certified mail to the U.S. attorney general and to the Coast Guard officers named in the suit.
“The notice requirement should be strictly observed where, as here, plaintiff has known of the grounds for its motion for nearly two months,” according to defense attorneys.
If the court sides with Donjon-SMIT on granting a temporary injunction, the court should deny the contractor’s request to set aside the Coast Guard’s deviation from the vessel response plan, the defense counsel stated. It was this deviation that led to T&T taking over from Donjon-SMIT.
The attorneys quote a 1990 opinion from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that states the chief function of a preliminary injunction is to preserve the status quo until the matter can be fully litigated.
While the process plays out in court, local environmentalists are concerned about what they see as unaccounted fuel loss from the Golden Ray.
An email from Coast Guard Cmdr. Norm Witt, dated Dec. 23 and attached as an exhibit to the Donjon-SMIT complaint, noted there were 44,000 gallons of oil left aboard.
Altamaha Riverkeeper Executive Director Fletcher Sams said according to the numbers he saw from the Unified Command, Golden Ray left port with 383,500 gallons of oil as fuel for the ship. Workers removed around 320,000 gallons of an oil and water mixture.
He and Altamaha Coastkeeper Sue Inman said the math indicates tens of thousands of gallons of oil are missing and possibly flowed into the sound.
“If this much oil has gone into our waterway, why in the world has there not been an environmental assessment?” Inman asked during an interview with The News. “Thousands of gallons of oil have been dumped into our waterway and it seems as if it’s ignored.
“The state does constant testing of our beaches, why not for the Golden Ray? They were testing 22 sites once a week, then decreased it to seven sites once a month. Why is this large ship not getting the same attention as our beaches? As long as the ship and its contaminates are in our waterway, the contaminates should be tested for at minimum once a week.”
The hearing on Donjon-SMIT’s motion is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 25 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.