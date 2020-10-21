The lucky chaps at the Glynn County fire-rescue station on Demere Road on St. Simons Island had free pizza for lunch Tuesday.
The pizza came compliments of Brooks, a rather fortunate dog.
The frisky Labrador got in too deep Tuesday morning offshore of St. Simons Island when his fascination with flocks of pelicans flying over the surf got the best of him. After losing sight of him in the choppy water whipped up by recent stiff winds, Brooks’ owner called 911.
The station’s water rescue unit launched a rescue boat. The determined crew finally found Brooks — half a mile out in the ocean and dog-paddling on his last gasps.
“He was actually out in the shipping channel, well on his way to Jekyll Island,” said Glynn County Fire Lt. Kyle Brown of the water-rescue unit. “He was treading water when we reached him, but barely. He was tired. He was very happy when we got him in the boat.”
Brooks and his owner Brennan Leene were visiting St. Simons Island from Florida, enjoying an early morning visit to the beach near Massengale Park. Brooks soon became fascinated with pelicans.
“He was trying to get those pelicans and he just got out a little too far,” Brown said. “The surf pulled him out, his owner lost sight of him.”
Leene called 911 around 8:38 a.m. If there is a rule about taking 911 calls involving four legs and fur, the water rescue crew did not stick around the fire station long enough to look it up. They were out the door.
Brown headed to the beach on the water rescue unit’s all terrain vehicle, its 15-foot inflatable boat in tow.
Once on the beach, they could see neither hide nor hair of Brooks in the choppy surf.
“We didn’t see him so we just made the decision to launch and do a quick search,” Brown said
Brown and water rescue veteran member Todd Thompson went out in the inflatable. Visibility was not much better in the rolling swells on the water, Brown said. As the boat ventured farther out, Brown thought he heard muffled canine whimpers.
“I thought I heard a faint yelp,” he said. “Then I heard him bark once or twice. We looked up and were able to spot him in the channel, out by the buoy markers. We were probably 50 feet away.”
Once safe inside the boat, the exhausted pooch collapsed in Brown’s lap for the ride back to shore.
“He was scared, he was tired,” Brown said.
But Brooks perked up as they reached the shoreline, scampering out to greet his elated owner.
“He was very happy,” Brown said. “He jumped out instantly and they were both very happy to see each other.”
Happy enough to cover lunch for the whole crew back at the fire station at 1929 Demere Road.
“Gentlemen, tremendous job!!,” Leene wrote on the county fire department’s Facebook page. “We cannot thank you guys enough for saving our Brookster! Hope you guys haven’t made lunch plans and brought your appetite. Brooks ordered lunch and it’s on the way.”
“It was good pizza,” Brown said later Tuesday. “That was tremendously generous of them.”