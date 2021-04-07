The Glynn County Dog Board will convene for the first time at 6 p.m. today.
The four-person board meets when needed. In this instance, the board will be asked to determine if a dog named Hazel deserves the “dangerous dog” designation issued by a Glynn County Animal Control officer.
Dogs with the designation must live under very strict restrictions, according to local city and county ordinances that mirror state law.
The board only meets for appeals to dangerous and vicious dog and animal designations. Only the owner of the animal can request a dog board hearing, said Tiffani Hill, division manager for Glynn County Animal Control.
Hill said today’s hearing is the first one she’s had to schedule in the more than three years she has been with the department. In most instances, the owner who requests a hearing resolves the issue and the hearing is canceled.
“This time, we are pretty certain that no resolution will happen between now and then,” she said. “Over the three years that I have been the manager, the owners have either decided to re-home the dogs or surrender them to animal control instead of living with all of the restrictions. My guess is this has been the case in previous situations, as well.”
Hill said board members will review the complaint to determine if her decision to declare the dog dangerous is warranted.
“The dog board will either uphold or overturn the classification,” she said. “If the owner is not satisfied with their determination, the owner must appeal to a magistrate judge.”
Only a magistrate judge can make the ultimate decision about a dog’s fate after it has been designated dangerous.
“The dog board can only decide to uphold or overturn the dangerous or vicious classification,” Hill said. “Only the animal control manager or a judge can order a dog/animal to be euthanized because of the behavior challenges that caused the incident(s).”
The dog board will meet in room 224 at the Howard Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St., Brunswick.