The documentary, “St. Simons: Surviving Success,” has become something of a success story in its own right.
After debuting to a packed house during a free screening at the St. Simons Island Cinema last October, the 15-minute “call-to-action” film has received accolades at film festivals from Beaufort, S.C., to Amelia Island, Fla.
And now folks who have not viewed the film can see it for themselves.
Filmmakers Lance Lipmann and George Crain have released “St. Simons: Surviving Success” to the public. Those wishing to view the film can find it online at: https://tinyurl.com/SSI-Doc.
Also included on this site is the “SSI Take Action” tool kit, which can be downloaded to connect people with others who wish to share feedback and input on ways to protect and preserve St. Simons Island.
The documentary features panoramic views of the island’s natural beauty, from the beaches to maritime forests. Also captured are landmark locales such as the St. Simons Lighthouse and the pier village shopping center.
An eclectic group of island natives and folks who have found a home here carry the dialogue. But as the film’s title suggests, the island’s very charm and allure expose it to overdevelopment and exploitation that could run roughshod over those features that are its very appeal.
Atlanta transplants who fell in love with their new island home, both Crain and Lipmann have extensive backgrounds in commercial filmmaking and production. The two East Beach community neighbors created the documentary to spark a dialogue that might arrive at solutions to the challenges facing the island and the folks who call it home.
Releasing it to the public furthers that objective, they said.
“We are sharing this documentary with everyone who loves St. Simons to spur community involvement and discussion, even online, about how to preserve and enhance what’s special about this island community,” Lipmann said in a prepared statement. “Coming together to assess the health and future sustainability of our communities is more important than ever. We think that time has come for St. Simons.”
“St. Simons: Surviving Success” has been nominated for the Beaufort International Film Festival’s 2020 Official Selection and Best Documentary Short honors. It was nominated for the same honors at the 2019 Amelia Island Rendezvous Film Festival.
It was always their intention to release the film to the public at this time. Now, with many people at home and cut off from social activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is hoped folks will find more time to delve into the film and start the discussion it was intended to spark.
“We never dreamed people would be at home under these conditions,” Lipmann said. “But with social media and group calls, we still want everyone to discuss the balance between growth and preserving the charm. We’ll be holding viewing parties online and hope to get lots of thoughtful comments that we can pass along.”