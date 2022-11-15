Babies born under complicated circumstances are often named after the heroes of the day, but Two Guys in a Big Ol’ Truck would never fit on the birth certificate.
And that is about all we will get out of the pair of selfless servants who drove Dr. Tina Mitchell across the flooded and debris-strewn F.J. Torras Causeway on Thursday in the midst of Tropical Storm Nicole. Despite having to navigate a submerged roadway strewn with heaping piles of marsh wrack, the two volunteers from the Glynn County Search and Recovery outfit managed to get Mitchell from St. Simons Island to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital in time to deliver Jack, a healthy 7-pound, 5-ounce baby boy.
“They were amazing and they helped me get there,” Mitchell told The News on Monday. “They made it happen. We couldn’t safely get across without them. My car might have floated away.”
Tropical Storm Nicole brought a near record tidal surge of 3.67 feet that coincided with Thursday’s midmorning high tide cycle, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. The surge was second only to Hurricane Irma’s 3.9 foot storm surge in 2017 (The weather service’s Glynn County records date to 1948.).
Nicole forced county officials to shut down the causeway for several hours for safety reasons. Child-birth labor heeds to no such emergency decisions, however.
But the causeway was still open that morning when Meg Robinson’s husband Matt drove her to Mitchell’s St. Simons Island office, the expectant Mom having just gone into labor. Mitchell instructed Matt to drive Meg on ahead to the hospital. She would follow them shortly to deliver the baby.
“I said, ‘I’ll be right behind you,’” explained Mitchell, whose Lily Ob/Gyn practice has offices on the island, in Brunswick and in Waycross. “But 30 minutes later, the causeway was closed.”
You might say Meg is one of Mitchell’s regular customers. Jack was her third child, and Mitchell presided over the deliveries of both older sisters: 4-year-old Bremen and 18-month-old Molly.
The hospital would, of course, have a doctor on standby to deliver Jack in a pinch if necessary. But all things being equal, Meg much preferred having Mitchell on hand.
Mitchell also was adamant about being there.
Upon learning the causeway was closed, Mitchell called county police.
“They told me that if I get there right now, we can probably get you across,” she said.
She went through the barricade at the island end of the causeway and set out in her SUV. DNR Commissioner Mark Williams and DNR law enforcement Sgt. Mark Carson were stationed around the causeway’s midway point.
Mitchell managed to get near the Back River Bridge before the road became impassable.
There she was met by Carson and Williams. Carson arranged the handoff with the two search and recovery guys in the Ford F250 at about 11:30 a.m.
“The westbound lanes were just covered in marsh wrack,” Carson explained. “The eastbound side was bad too – not a lot of wrack, just a lot of water. That’s when the EMA search and recovery truck came through.”
Williams and Carson took Mitchell’s vehicle back to the relative safety of her office.
Mitchell and the search and recovery guys forged ahead.
“Two guys in a big ol’ pickup truck took me over to the maternity ward,” she said. “I appreciate everyone who helped make it happen.”
But traversing the rest of the way to mainland was no joy ride.
“We had to jump over to the westbound lane and drive on the other side because of all the marsh stuff and water was flowing in the whole time,” Mitchell said.
Meg was relieved to see Mitchell arrive to deliver her third child.
“Having her there was comforting versus someone I didn’t know,” Meg said. “That’s a vulnerable time. When you’re having a baby, you want the comfort of your own doctor. And I owe a great thank you to the people that went out of their way to make it happen.”
As for their role, the two search and recovery volunteers declined to be identified. Search and recovery operates under the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, which remained on alert throughout the storm last week. The 14 active search and recovery volunteers train extensively and serve by the No-I-In-Team credo. They are available on a moment’s notice to support local police, the sheriff’s office, fire-rescue and other agencies that need their services.
Search and Recovery Capt. James Stewart was stationed on the island at the time and worked with Carson to get the pickup truck to Mitchell.
“I just told him (the driver), ‘She needs to get to the hospital,’” said Stewart, a retired Glynn County firefighter. “They loaded her up and transported her to the hospital. From what I understand the sheriff’s office had a Humvee on standby just in case. This is a team thing. We are here to support the police departments, the fire department and the sheriff’s office.”
And the baby boy named Jack.
“Thank you for finding a way to get her over there,” Robinson said to the two anonymous guys. “The fact that they made it happen in those conditions meant the world to me.”