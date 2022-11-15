Babies born under complicated circumstances are often named after the heroes of the day, but Two Guys in a Big Ol’ Truck would never fit on the birth certificate.

And that is about all we will get out of the pair of selfless servants who drove Dr. Tina Mitchell across the flooded and debris-strewn F.J. Torras Causeway on Thursday in the midst of Tropical Storm Nicole. Despite having to navigate a submerged roadway strewn with heaping piles of marsh wrack, the two volunteers from the Glynn County Search and Recovery outfit managed to get Mitchell from St. Simons Island to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital in time to deliver Jack, a healthy 7-pound, 5-ounce baby boy.

More from this section

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022, expected to be the largest in the local event's history since it began in 2018, brought many to the historic downtown neighborhoods of Brunswick on Sunday afternoon. Organizers planned for 60 bands and performers on at least 50 porches. Food trucks and other vendors also set …