Doctor indicted for fake Viagra

A federal grand jury indicted a Florida doctor and his company — distributing medication out of St. Marys — for a host of crimes related to dealing in fake Viagra pills.
According to the indictment, which was filed Wednesday, Dr. Hugo Romeu bought counterfeit Viagra tablets out of Hong Kong, “which were contained in packages falsely declared for customs purposes as ‘Beauty Products’ and/or ‘Gifts.’” He then sold those through his wholesale business, Pharmrce USA, as legitimate Viagra to American customers.
The indictment also states Romeu falsified transaction statements to show he purchased real Viagra from a legitimate source.
For the two counts of wire fraud, Romeu allegedly received two wire transfers from the same customer from a Bank of America account for the pills — one for $82,844.90 on Oct. 25, 2016, and another for $84,315 on Nov. 8, 2016.
The three counts of smuggling are related to actions believed to have occurred on Aug. 23, 2016, Sept. 17, 2016, and Nov. 2, 2016, regarding the importation of counterfeit Viagra as a gift or beauty products. The two counts of selling and distributing counterfeit drugs related to the wire fraud charges, with the first purchase resulting in the delivery of 86 bottles, and the second resulting in 82 bottles, with both deliveries sent to Brunswick.
The two counts of failure to comply with product tracing and information also relate to these purchases. According to the allegedly forged documents, Pharmrce bought 100 bottles of Viagra from McGruff Company of Santa Ana, Calif., on the first order, and 192 bottles on the second order, with each order ultimately delivered to the Brunswick customer.
Five counts of money laundering stem from five transactions that occurred in October and November of 2016, according to the indictment.
They are an interbank transfer of $25,000 from Pharmrce to Reliable Resource Laboratory, an interbank transfer of $29,000 from Pharmrce to Glam Studios, another interbank transfer of $25,000 from Pharmrce to Glam Studios, a wire transfer of $23,907 from Pharmrce to Healthcare Industries, and a wire transfer of $21,000 from Pharmrce to Romeu Pathology.
Wire fraud and smuggling both carry maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and three years supervised release. The counterfeit drugs and product tracing charges both have a maximum of three years in prison and one year supervised release, and the money laundering counts each carry maximum prison time of 10 years and three years supervised release.
The court file indicates Romeu does not yet have an attorney representing him in the case.
Two men already under indictment in other cases were re-indicted. That includes Philip Anthony Spicer, who was first indicted April 3, 2013, for interstate transmission of a threat to injure and eight counts of threatening to kill a federal law enforcement officer. Six years to the day, he was re-indicted on the same charges.
Spicer allegedly threatened to murder a victim specified as “R.C.” between July 4 and July 11, 2012, in Wayne County, and sent multiple expletive-laden messages to an FBI agent in Glynn County on Dec. 3, 2012.
On the interstate threat, that has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and three years supervised release, and the threats to kill a federal officer each have a maximum of 10 years in prison and three years supervised release.
Vincent Sanders, already indicted on one count each of distribution and possession of child pornography, was on the receiving end of a third count in the superseding indictment, which was receipt of child pornography. Each incident allegedly occurred in Camden County in August and September of 2018.
The distribution and receipt counts both have penalty ranges of five-20 years in prison, and five years-life on supervised release. The possession count has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and five years-life on supervised release.
In an unrelated matter, Patrick Turner agreed to have his case proceed in front of a federal magistrate judge. Turner is one of the men accused of exposing themselves while inmates at the federal prison in Jesup. Since the charge is a misdemeanor, he has the option of having the entire matter dealt with by a magistrate judge instead of the usual procedure with a federal district judge.