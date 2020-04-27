Neighborly dockmates. Johnny-on-the-spot staff. Iron determination.
They are what saved the floating home of George Houg from sinking to the bottom of the river at Brunswick Landing Marina.
The 88-year-old chemical engineer, having retired after working in the paper industry, will remember the near-disaster of April 14. He almost lost the boat that had been his home for some 60 years.
It was around 3 a.m. when the sound of water awakened him. The river was invading his 40-foot, yellow pine craft, JoyBird.
After six decades on the double-masted, gaff-rigged sailboat, built by the Dickies Boatyard in Scotland in 1913, Hoag wasn’t about to give up without a fight. The Korean War veteran had sailed the sailboat to Spain and back and to Ireland and back solo.
Fellow yachtsmen docked at the marina rushed to his aid, and they were soon joined by staff of Brunswick Landing Marina. Working together, they saved the boat, finally getting it on land in the early morning hours of April 17.
The craft will be transported by truck to St. Marys, where it will be repaired. Hull planks will be sanded and resealed and the bottom repainted before it experiences sea life again.
Hoag plans to return JoyBird to Brunswick Landing Marina, his and the craft’s home since 2001.
Anyone who likes old sailboats will be able to see it at Brunswick Landing Marina until Tuesday and at the St. Marys Boat Works after then.
A Go Fund Me account, “Friends of JoyBird and George,” has been set up to help Hoag with the repairs.