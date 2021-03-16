ST. MARYS — Dock space at Cumberland Island National Seashore will be at a premium until the end of March.
Public docking on the north extension of the Dungeness dock is closed during the repair phase of dock reconstruction. National Park Service officials said the closure is “in the interest of public safety” and will remain in effect until the construction of the Dungeness dock is completed.
There are other alternatives for boaters.
The north portion of the Sea Camp dock is open to the public between sunrise and sunset, but the dock is limited to vessels less than 25 feet long. And docking in a way that inhibits the passenger ferry from docking is prohibited.
Another alternative is farther north at the Plum Orchard dock. Hours are from sunrise to sunset. The dock closes during the six annual hunts on the island and during the annual Christmas celebration held at Plum Orchard mansion in December. Docking in a way that interferes with ferry parking is prohibited.
The Dungeness and Sea Camp docks on the barrier island sustained significant damage in 2017 when Hurricane Irma battered Coastal Georgia.
And the dock by the Cumberland Island Visitor Center, where passengers board the ferry to the barrier island was destroyed during the storm. Since then, passengers have had to walk two blocks to the St. Marys gateway property dock to board the ferry.
But that walk will end in coming weeks when the ongoing construction of a new dock in downtown St. Marys next to the National Park Service visitor center is completed and the passenger ferry returns.