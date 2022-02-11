The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will offer this summer a new program aimed at encouraging high school students to explore careers in conservation.
The Georgia DNR Career Academy will be a week-long, overnight summer camp hosted July 17-23 at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield and Georgia 4-H at Camp Jekyll on Jekyll Island. High school students will have the opportunity to learn about DNR career paths and visit wildlife management areas, hatcheries, state parks and the coast.
“Throughout the week, students will get hands-on experience as they learn from DNR game wardens, wildlife, fisheries and marine technicians, park rangers and support staff,” said Lindsey Brown, the Career Academy’s director. “They’ll have the opportunity to go behind the scenes with DNR staff and see what it takes to conserve Georgia’s natural resources.”
Activities will include trailblazing and hiking, land navigation, state park hospitality, hunting incident investigation, fishery management, urban wildlife and deer aging.
“Our goal is for students to have a genuine experience with DNR staff and see what their day-to-day jobs are like, whether that’s conducting a prescribed burn, helping find a lost hiker, or gathering data that’s used to open and close the state’s commercial shrimping season,” Brown said.
Mark Williams, commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, said he hopes the Career Academy will provide students with a path to pursue employment with the department, and a clear understanding of the educational requirements necessary.
“Georgia is home to a diverse and growing workforce, and as the state’s lead natural resources agency, we want to make sure DNR is a competitive and enjoyable place to work,” Williams said. “This program will give young Georgians the chance to see how they can turn their passion for the outdoors into a career that conserves our resources and benefits present and future generations.”
Students interested in the program can learn more at www.GaDNR.org/CareerAcademy.
They can also contact career.academy@dnr.ga.gov for more information.