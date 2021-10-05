DNR to host Coastal Incentive Grant informational workshops
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will host several informational workshops this month the Coastal Incentive Grant Program.
CIG is a competitive pass-through subgrant program made possible by a grant to the state’s Department of Natural Resources from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration through Congressional funding.
These subgrants may be awarded to qualified county and municipal governments, regional commissions, state-affiliated research or educational institutions, or state agencies, provided the project takes place entirely within the 11-county service area of the program.
The CIG service area includes Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Charlton, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Wayne counties.
The Request For Proposals is now available.
Informational workshops are available online.
The information sessions are planned for 1 p.m. Oct. 12, 9 a.m. Oct. 13 and 3 p.m. Oct. 14. The events will take place via Zoom.
To view the RFP, application instructions, timeline or to access the submission portal, visit the CRD website at https://coastalgadnr.org/CoastalIncentiveGrant or contact Beth Tasciotti at 912-264-7218. Links to the Zoom events are also posted online.
— The Brunswick News