DNR to close Mackay River boat ramp Monday for repairs

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will close the public boat ramp on the southern side of the Mackay River bridge Monday to repair a cavity below the ramp.

The work was scheduled to begin earlier this week but was delayed due to COVID-related circumstances, according to DNR officials. It could be reopened as early as Wednesday, but the date depends on how long the repairs take.

A cavity opened below the ramp due to erosion and will need to be filled with concrete to make it safe for use. The sides of the ramp will also be reinforced to prevent future erosion.

For updates on the project, visit coastalgadnr.org/mackay.

For a list of all local public boat ramps, visit coastalgadnr.org/ allboatramps.

— The Brunswick News

Kings Way roundabout construction slated for first quarter 2021

Construction on a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island could begin as early as mid-January, county officials told the Glynn County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 Citizen Oversight Committee at a Wednesday meeting.

Supreme Court denies mass killer's appeal

A killer convicted of gruesomely beating to death his father and seven others at a mobile home park in northern Glynn County in 2009 will not get a new trial, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Monday.