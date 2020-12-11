DNR to close Mackay River boat ramp Monday for repairs
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will close the public boat ramp on the southern side of the Mackay River bridge Monday to repair a cavity below the ramp.
The work was scheduled to begin earlier this week but was delayed due to COVID-related circumstances, according to DNR officials. It could be reopened as early as Wednesday, but the date depends on how long the repairs take.
A cavity opened below the ramp due to erosion and will need to be filled with concrete to make it safe for use. The sides of the ramp will also be reinforced to prevent future erosion.
For updates on the project, visit coastalgadnr.org/mackay.
For a list of all local public boat ramps, visit coastalgadnr.org/ allboatramps.
— The Brunswick News