DNR set to open Coastal Incentive Grant pre-application period
The Georgia Coastal Management Program of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’s Coastal Resources Division announced the availability of project grant funds.
The GCMP has administered the Coastal Incentive Grant program since 1998 to provide federal financial assistance to eligible applicants that help support the program’s mission, which is to balance the economic development in Georgia’s coastal area with the preservation of natural, environmental, historical, archaeological and recreational resources for the benefit of Georgia’s present and future generations.
Pre-applications and all supporting documentation must be submitted electronically on CRD’s Submission Portal by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Eligible applicants include Georgia state government agencies (except DNR), qualified local governments, regional commissions and state colleges, universities and research institutions.
— The Brunswick News
