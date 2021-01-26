The Federal Aviation Administration is no longer accepting public comments about the proposed spaceport in Camden County, but there is another way for supporters and opponents to comment.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division is accepting comments until March 7 to determine if the proposed Spaceport Camden is consistent with Georgia policies and laws created to manage coastal resources. The study and public comment period is being held at the request of the FAA, which is expected to make a final decision on an environmental impact statement in March.
The Coastal Resources Division’s response to the FAA will help determine if Camden County gets the license it has been seeking more than five years.
Approval of a site operators license from the FAA would allow Camden County to construct a commercial space launch site and offer the site to commercial operators for liquid-fueled, small-lift orbital and sub-orbital launch vehicles.
The proposed activity would include construction of four facilities and associated infrastructure on 100 noncontiguous acres on an existing commercial site owned by Union Carbide Corp.
If approved, and a launch provider can be found, there could be as many as 12 launches, 12 static fire engine tests and 12 wet dress rehearsals of a small-lift class liquid propellant launch vehicle per year, according to the application submitted by Camden County.
Supporters say a spaceport will bring good, high-paying technical jobs and could help establish Camden County as Georgia’s space coast.
Opponents say the more than $9 million in local tax dollars spent so far is a waste of money because launches will never happen at the site. Launches from the spaceport would potentially take rockets over homes, historic structures and environmentally sensitive marshes where a malfunction could be catastrophic.
Comments specific to GCMP’s enforceable policies regarding this project should be submitted in writing to Diana Taylor, Department of Natural Resources, One Conservation Way, Brunswick, Ga. 31520 or emailed to CRD.Comments@dnr.ga.gov and must be received by the close of business March 8.