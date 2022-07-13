The stench of dead fish at Georgia Power’s McManus Plant is the result of recent rains, according to the state environmental experts.
Scads of dead fish began surfacing several days ago at a large freshwater drainage pond at the plant, said Carolyn Belcher, chief of marine fisheries for the Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The dead fish washed up on the pond’s shore, rotting in such numbers that the opportunistic shorebirds and vultures that have descended on the natural buffet cannot eat it all.
In addition to vultures, heron, pelican and egrets have joined the feast.
Last week’s heavy rains likely created oxygen and temperature imbalances in the pondwater, which created the conditions for the fish kill, Belcher said.
“Basically, all the rain that we’ve had caused a fish kill in that retention pond, and the problem is there’s a lot of carcasses over there,” Belcher said. “The fish floated up on the riprap. The birds are eating them, but they’re not keeping up with the decomposing process.”
She does not have to tell that to Crispen Boulevard resident Tom Schuh. He has been trying to get to the bottom of the situation for several days now. His nose knew something was up.
“Yesterday I was cutting grass and the smell was bad,” said Schuh, who alerted The News to the fish kill Tuesday. “It’s even worse today. The fish are decomposing. There were hundreds of buzzards. This is not just one or two fish, this is a big deal.”
No significant odor could be detected at the end of Crispen Boulevard on Tuesday. However, the wind had shifted at the time, carrying the putrid stench in the opposite direction, Schuh said. When the wind blows toward Crispen Boulevard, “the smell will take you apart,” he said.
For all the stink it has raised, the fish kill does not present a threat to the surrounding environment, Belcher said. The freshwater pond is self-contained to the grounds of the McManus Plant. The conditions that killed mostly bream, bass and sunfish occurred naturally, she said.
“It’s a stormwater retention pond,” Belcher said. “With lots of rain like we had last week, you can get temperature changes, dissolved oxygen levels. If something bad had happened, Georgia Power has a responsibility to report it to (the Georgia Environmental Protection Division). They would have to be alerted, and they have not been alerted.”
Schuh wishes the individuals at the front gate at Georgia Power would have told him so to begin with.
“They just couldn’t talk about it,” he said. “We just couldn’t get any answers.”
The News’ Megan Fitzgerald contributed to this report.