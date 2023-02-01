Two properties on St. Simons Island are under investigation by the state Department of Natural Resources after a substantial amount of trees were cut down.
One is at the end of 10th Street in the East Beach neighborhood and the other is a narrow strip of land along the north side of South Harrington Road sandwiched between the road and the marsh leading to the Village Creek public boat ramp. That parcel is owned by Village Creek Landing LLC, which also owns the Village Creek Landing event venue near the boat ramp.
“Both of those are open enforcement actions. I can’t say very much about either of them,” said Buck Bennett, compliance and enforcement manager. “Folks just can’t cut vegetation between their houses and the beach without talking to us first.”
The incident along South Harrington took place around Nov. 10 right before Tropical Storm Nicole reached the Golden Isles, Bennett said. The other happened last week.
Bennett said both are under investigation and that he was not able to confirm whether either incident constituted wrongdoing on the part of the property owners.
The investigation into the South Harrington incident will likely be concluded this month, he said, but the one on 10th street might take several months, he explained.
“There’s nothing to tell until we’ve resolved it,” Bennett said. “My hope is this raises awareness of what you can and can’t do.”