With the state’s voters overwhelmingly supporting the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Amendment on the ballot in November 2018, the Outdoor Stewardship Act provisions are going forward, but it’s not an immediate process, as state Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams told the House Appropriations General Government Subcommittee on Tuesday.
Williams opened his appearance by quickly explaining the Fiscal Year 2019 budget needed an increase of more than $1 million, thanks to sales of lifetime sportsman’s licenses.
“While you’ve got the mic up there, would you mind just commenting on the status of GOSA, just so everybody knows where we are on that, and how that’s moving along,” subcommittee Chairman Sam Watson, R-Moultrie, said.
Williams replied that they hired a staffer last summer to get a jump on this year’s work.
“We met with a lot of outside stakeholders and (non-governmental organizations), putting together sort of a steering group to come up with a criteria, and buckets and the point system for ranking the projects,” Williams said. “The speaker (of the House) has named his two members, and the lieutenant governor has named their two members, so the trustee board is in place, and we feel like we’re right where we need to be.
“As you remember in the bill, there’s a lot of transparency and a lot of steps that everything we do goes through — projects, and even our rules and criteria. So, after session, we’ll be taking the criteria portion to our DNR board, and then move it through the trustee board and of course come back in January.”
Like they did earlier at the Joint Appropriations Committee meeting, Environmental Protection Committee Director Rick Dunn followed Williams and explained the state’s Hazardous Site Inventory to the subcommittee members, and why the money needed to go to those sites in the amended 2019 budget. Glynn County has 15 of these sites. They include 12 dealt with by a responsible party, two that are former public landfills in which costs can be reimbursed by the Hazardous Waste Trust Fund, and one is an abandoned site.
The two landfills are the 4th Street Landfill — under what’s basically a parking area for the county football stadium — and the other is the Cate Road Construction & Demolition Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, which is near Pritchard Island Road and Saddle Brooke Trace. The abandoned site is the Brunswick Wood Preserving site, which is covered under Superfund for the next few years.
“Every year in the state budget, the state of Georgia maintains what’s called a Hazardous Site Inventory — HSI,” Dunn said. “And that’s kind of the state of Georgia’s Superfund list. Superfund’s a federal program — the worst of the worst are on the Superfund program. We maintain the HSI, which is our hazardous site list. These are sites where there’s been a release of a hazardous substance that’s yet to meet cleanup standards.
“Most of those sites have a responsible party, with enforcement action on that responsible party to clean up those sites. However, about 61 of those sites are abandoned. There’s no responsible party. We’ve kind of prioritized those sites — which sites have the greatest risk to human health or safety, which sites have potential for redevelopment, which sites may need a little bit of work to get them off the HSI. We prioritize those sites.
“We have 10 sites we have prioritized, and part of this funding will go to begin work on remediation of those sites — abandoned sites — on the Hazardous Site Inventory. That’s about $3.75 million of those funds of that $5 million that’s used to remediate those sites.”
BWP, which is emerging out of Superfund, will have its operational and maintenance costs handled by the state after 2022.
“We have roughly $285,000 of this item here,” Dunn said. “We are starting to take responsibility of the ongoing operation and maintenance costs of those remediation efforts from the federal government.”