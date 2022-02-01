An angler discovered a man’s body floating Monday afternoon in Jekyll Creek off of Jekyll Island, said Sgt. Mark Carson of the state Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division.
DNR officers recovered the body after the angler reported it to the 911 emergency line at around 2 p.m. Monday, Carson said. The DNR is not releasing the man’s name or age, pending notification of next of kin. The deceased lived outside of Glynn County, Carson said.
At present there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the man’s death, Carson said. DNR officers continue to investigate.