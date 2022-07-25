Teens and adults preparing to take the test for a Georgia driver’s permit best study the official state handbook, else they may walk away disappointed.
Be forewarned.
“There are many scams on the web that offer false hope promising the answers to pass the test,” said Susan Sports, public information officer for the Georgia Department of Driver Services. “We want to be sure everyone is aware that the official DDS website and the DDS 2 Go app are the only places to get the official information.”
Driver Services cautions Georgians to be wary of fake websites and apps claiming to have the “Georgia DMV” test answers or study sheets. It warns many are an attempt to steal personal information or money.
The test for teens 15 and older seeking a permit is divided into two parts, each with 20 questions. Road rules is the topic of the first section and road signs the second.
To pass, an individual must correctly answer 75% of the questions correctly, or at least 15 on each section.
Performance on one of the two tests concerns DDS officials.
“The pass rate for the Signage Portion of the test is 92.06% compared to 68.02% for the Road Rules Portion,” Sports said. “A 68% pass rate could certainly be higher.
“When a teen doesn’t pass any part or both sections of the test they have to return another day and retake. It is typically a disappointment for the young driver who doesn’t get a permit issued the day that they test.”
DDS acknowledges that the Road Rules portion is the trickier section, which is all the more reason why applicants should study the official DDS handbook, which can be downloaded from the DDS web site.
Getting a passing grade is not the only reason DDS urges potential new drivers to familiarize themselves with the handbook.
“Data shows that studying for the permit test is crucial for not only obtaining a permit, but it helps make safer drivers,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said. “The first step is to study the official Georgia Driver’s Manual.”
A practice test can be found on the DDS website: https://online.dds.ga.gov/ddsgeorgiagov/practicetest/index.aspx.
