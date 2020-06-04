"Diverse group" calls for justice, peace on eve of hearing

On the eve of a preliminary hearing for the three men accused in the racially charged shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, dozens of community leaders stood Wednesday on the steps of the Glynn County Courthouse in a united appeal for justice, peace and progress.
Former Federal Law Enforcement Training Center Director Ralph Basham called for justice in the Feb. 23 fatal shooting of Arbery. Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey called for continued peaceful protests in Glynn County. And state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, addressed progress that is taking place on a hate crime law in Georgia, as well as changes being proposed to the state’s citizen’s arrest law.
Gregory McMichael, 64, Travis McMichael, 34, and William “Roddy” Bryan, 50, will appear at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for a preliminary probable cause hearing before Glynn County Magistrate Court Judge Wallace Harrell.
Although the hearing is open to the public, seating will be limited, especially in light of COVID-19 social distancing policies, said Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump. However, Jump said those interested in following the proceedings can view them “live-streamed” on the Facebook page of WTOC-TV in Savannah.
“You can view this at home and you can be comfortable,” Jump said. “We know this is very important to a lot of you. It’s important to me.”
Because of COVID-19, the McMichaels and Bryan will appear via video from the Glynn County Detention Center. .
Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Bryan is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
The case is being prosecuted by Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes, who will be on hand for the proceedings.
Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael armed themselves, got in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery as he jogged through their Satilla Shores neighborhood. Bryan followed behind Arbery in another vehicle and took cell phone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times during a struggle for possession of Travis McMichael’s shotgun.
The chilling video and the length of time between the shooting and the first arrests on May 7 have been the focus of several large protests outside the courthouse in recent weeks. Although thousands attended some of the protests and expressed anger, there has been no violence, vandalism or looting locally.
This contrasts significantly with the mass demonstrations in larger cities nationally in the aftermath of George Floyd’s May 25 death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Harvey said he stands united with those who protest the killing of Arbery. But he asked that protesters continue to do so peacefully.
“Let us march peacefully, let us protest peacefully,” said Harvey, Brunswick’s first black mayor and a U.S. Air Force veteran. “Let’s shout as loud as we want to, march as strong as we want to. But let’s do it peacefully. Let’s make a change.”
Hogan said change is coming. He said the state House of Representatives has passed a bill to establish a hate crime law in Georgia.
Georgia is one of four states that does not have a hate crime bill.
Hogan added that he and state Rep. Carl Gilliard, D-Savannah, are pushing a bill to reform the state’s citizen’s arrest law. Several state elected officials have called for reforming the citizen’s arrest law in light of developments that followed Arbery’s death, including state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island.
Waycross District Attorney George A. Barnhill told Glynn County police in a Feb. 24 “initial opinion” that charges were not warranted against the McMichaels, whom he said acted in self defense while conducting a citizen’s arrest. Revelations of this opinion sparked protesters’ demands for Barnhill’s resignation and calls to revisit the state’s citizen’s arrest law.
“Together we are committed to take bold action to make our community and our state a better place for all of us,” Hogan said. “We passed a hate crime bill in the House and I did vote for it. I’m counting on the Senate to move it out so we can move it over to the governor and get him to sign it.”
Basham said law enforcement must do a better job of policing itself and distributing justice equitably regardless of race.
“Together, we condemn the murder of Amhaud Arbery and George Floyd ... ,” Basham said. “As a nation, we are better than this. As a 40-year veteran of law enforcement, I can say that the vast majority of men and women in blue are good and decent people who care deeply about their communities. But justice must be blind. When we (law enforcement) are wrong, we must be held accountable. Systematic racism in this nation must be addressed.”
The group of community representatives included various clergy and civic leaders, from former Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce President Woody Woodside to Rabbi Rachael Bregman to local NAACP President Rev. John Perry II.
“We stand together for justice and equality, a justice and equality that has been denied to some of our neighbors and fellow Americans for much too long,” Perry said. “We stand as a diverse group that is making a commitment to our community. We stand for change, and for demanding the change that is needed here in Glynn County.”