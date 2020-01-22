In running for the District 1 seat on the Glynn County Commission, Sammy Tostensen has a good idea of what he wants to see the district become.
“I’m passionate about District 1. I was born and raised in District 1, raised my family in District 1, have always lived in District 1. I think District 1 has enormous marketing capabilities that we can utilize,” Tostensen, a fourth- generation county resident, said. “It’s a diamond in the rough out there.”
Tostensen runs a local process serving company, and his long experience in the private sector is a major asset, he said.
“Being a business owner, I feel that I know things in the private sector work. You can only depend on yourself and you’ve got to make sure things are right all the time because if you don’t you’re at a loss,” Tostensen said. “I don’t want the county to be at a loss for anything I may do, so I feel I’m cautious and I’m protective of their money just like I’m protective of my money.”
He sees massive potential for growth in the district that he believes isn’t being capitalized on.
“I mean, we’ve got rail, we’ve got interstate, we’ve got the port. All of those things pull into District 1,” Tostensen said.
Looking north to Savannah and south at Jacksonville, Tostensen sees a lot of economic growth that the Golden Isles could be a part of.
“I would love to capture some of that growth,” Tostensen said. “I think you and I would rather live here than we would either one of those larger cities. It’s a shame we have to drive to those cities to get goods and services that we have the growth potential here we wouldn’t have to.”
His neck of the woods, District 1, is especially poised to accommodate new business and new residents. In particular, the U.S. Highway 82 corridor is well-suited for all types of uses, he said.
“You’ve got a four-lane commercial corridor, you’ve got rail coming through there,” Tostensen said. “Logistically, you can get anywhere quickly from there. You want to come to downtown Brunswick, you’re here in 10 minutes. You want to go to Jekyll Island, 12 minutes. You want to go to St. Simons, less than 15 minutes. You want to go to the mall? Jump on the interstate two exits and you’re there.
“Logistically, it’s such a wonderful area. You want to go to the Jacksonville airport, you’re there in 45 minutes.”
Industry would also bring in good jobs for coming generations, Tostensen explained. He cited current District 4 Commissioner Bill Brunson, who during a past campaign said he didn’t want his kids to have to leave the county to find good jobs.
“That sank home with me, and that was his campaign cry eight years ago,” Tostensen said.
He also touched on some local hot topics in a Tuesday interview with The News.
Given the strong tourist economy and the size of the area, Glynn County is eligible for many federal and state grants and would like to continue to take advantage of those.
“Glynn County gets this money, and we should enjoy those benefits. I’m glad we are one of those rare counties that has that opportunity,” Tostensen said.
He sees the special-purpose, local-option sales tax as an important tool but believes the county is currently going about it the wrong way.
Rather than pushing for a five-year penny tax, Tostensen said he’d like to see a two-year SPLOST first, as proposed by county commissioners Wayne Neal and David O’Quinn, to set the groundwork for a longer tax period.
He took a different stance than current District 1 Commissioner Mike Browning on a proposal by state legislators to allow the public to vote on whether or not to dissolve the Glynn County Police Department and hand law enforcement authority to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
“I think a situation like that, my thought on it is whichever one is the most cost-efficient, and I think it ought to be placed before the taxpayers of Glynn County to make that decision,” Tostensen said.
Based on a Glynn County grand jury report and recommendations — which county officials say is based on inaccurate or incomplete information — state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, and Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, have been looking into passing local legislation to bypass the county commission, allowing voters to make the decision themselves.
Browning said such a move would violate the state’s constitution, which gives local governments the authority to control law enforcement services through a police department rather than relying a sheriff, and the home rule principle, which allows counties and cities to pass any “clearly reasonable” local ordinances as long as they don’t conflict with state law or the state constitution.
Instead of siding with the state government, Tostensen looked at it more as siding with the voters.
“No, I’m siding with the people actually. They’re the ones that pay the bills,” Tostensen said.
As for Browning’s claim that such an action on the part of the state would violate the home rule principle, Tostensen wasn’t too sure. But he wanted to err on the side of voters.
“He might be right in that, I don’t know ... I think the people would like to have the right to say yay or nay on that. I wouldn’t want to deny them that right,” Tostensen said. “I’m not an ‘It’s my way or the highway’ kind of guy. I want to hear from everyone.”
Candidate qualification will take place from March 2-6. Early voting polls will open for the presidential primary on March 2, with polls in all precincts open March 24. Election day for the general primary is set for May 19, and the general election is set for Nov. 3.
“I’m running in District 1 and my emphasis is on District 1. I know I would have a vote on everything in the county, but I’m just so excited about District 1,” Tostensen said. “If I wasn’t I’d run for an at-large position.”