While James Cassada’s alleged misdeeds have cost him his career and imploded the county’s drug enforcement squad, criminal charges have so far eluded the former Glynn County Police detective.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation declined late last month to present charges against Cassada at the completion of its investigation, which centered on allegations he engaged in sexual relations with informants and consumed illegal drugs with them. However, the GBI has presented its findings in the investigation to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson, letting the final decision on whether Cassada faces criminal charges rest with her office.
At some point, Johnson said Monday, Cassada very well could face criminal consequences for his alleged actions.
“I think, ultimately, this will end up in front of a grand jury,” Johnson said.
It could be some time yet before that comes to pass, she said. The DA’s most pressing priority is straightening up the mess left in the wake of revelations that the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team’s activities may have jeopardized numerous cases the DA has and is prosecuting against drug dealers. Glynn County Police Chief John Powell disbanded GBNET in the wake of the internal affairs investigation; it will be replaced with the Brunswick-Glynn Special Investigative Unit.
Right now she is focusing on more than two dozen cases involving those convicted of drug charges and presently serving time in prison, she said. These are among hundreds of cases that may have been compromised by the alleged actions of GBNET, which also include an investigator who associated with a convicted methamphetamine manufacturer and reports of the unit operating unannounced outside of its jurisdiction.
“Right now my priority would be people who are actually in custody on possibly compromised cases, based on what we know right now,” Johnson said. “My office is taking a look at those right now. We have identified 26 of those cases, as of today. And there could be upwards of a couple of hundred cases we have to go through.”
In early February, Powell requested the GBI investigate Cassada’s actions to determine whether criminal charges were warranted against him. Simultaneously, the police department began an internal affairs investigation into Cassada, a married man who reportedly slept with at least two confidential informants and was rumored to have consumed illegal drugs with one informant.
Cassada, who sought rehabilitation for an alcohol problem in 2018, resigned from the department on Feb. 8 rather than submit to an internal affairs interview, according to police records.
The internal affairs investigation concluded that Cassada violated numerous department policies, including sexual affairs with confidential informants and pressuring a fellow GBNET detective to drop an arrest warrant against one of those informants. The internal affairs investigation determined, however, that it could not prove definitively that Cassada consumed illegal drugs. “Although there were allegations that Investigator Cassada used and supplied cocaine and methamphetamine to two confidential informants, there is insufficient evidence to support the allegations,” the report said.
As a result of the internal affairs investigation, two others officers involved in GBNET faced disciplinary action. Investigator Dustin Simpson was reassigned from detective to patrol division after it was determined he had an ongoing friendship with a man twice convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. And GBNET commander Capt. David Hassler still faces “major disciplinary action” for providing conflicting statements to internal affairs investigators and failing to act on information regarding violations of policy within his command. The report holds that Hassler was “incompetent or negligent in the performance of his duties as Police Captain ... “ the report said.
Police Chief Powell has not yet made public the nature of the discipline against Hassler.
On March 20, GBI investigator James Feller told Glynn County Police Chief of Staff Brian Scott that its investigation into Cassada was complete. “SA Feller said he did not have any intention of obtaining arrest warrants on James Cassada for any crime,” the county police investigation noted. “He said he would provide a copy of his investigation to DA Jackie Johnson, who could seek indictment via a Grand Jury if she felt a crime(s) was committed by James Cassada.”
Johnson said Monday that there is much more to consider before moving forward. She said the scope of a grand jury inquiry regarding these incidents could become “broader.”
In addition to the GBI investigation requested by the Glynn County Police Department, the DA’s office also had requested a separate GBI investigation, she said. She just received the findings of the DA-requested investigation last week and has not had time to review the report, she said.
And still more information came to light during that Glynn County Superior Court proceedings into the matter that concluded Friday, Johnson said.
For now, however, she is too busy sifting through potentially damaged cases against alleged drug dealers to worry about whether cases go forward against a former law enforcement officer.
“Our focus is on identifying affected cases,” Johnson said. “I have a spreadsheet right now that is massive. But I do see this ultimately ending up in a grand jury.”