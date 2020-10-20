That half-empty bottle of prescription narcotic painkillers that has sat in the medicine cabinet since you sprained your ankle in 2018 is just asking for trouble, according to law enforcement authorities.
Likewise, nothing good can come from those unused and outdated sleeping pills that sit beside them.
Those wishing to properly dispose of unused and unwanted prescription pills can do so for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brunswick Police Department, 206 Mansfield St. Local police are working in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Folks can drop off all unused, outdated, unwanted and potentially dangerous prescription pills for free during the drug take-back initiative. Needles and liquids cannot be accepted. However, all pills and patches will be accepted and properly disposed of, no questions asked. COVID-19 guidelines and directives will be observed.
Unused prescription drugs, especially narcotics, only invite trouble when left in the home, DEA officials said. Such medications can encourage theft, tempt youth to drug abuse and foster addiction among others, the DEA said.
Saturday marks the 19th Drug Take Back Day since the initiative began 10 years ago. In the fall of 2019, Take Back Day collected some 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs, gathered from 6,300 sites nationwide with 5,000 local and state law enforcement agencies working in partnership with the DEA.
“We’re pleased to participate with the DEA in this day to provide a responsible means of disposing prescription drugs,” said Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith.
Unused and outdated prescription drugs left around the household present a serious public safety and health threat, according to the DEA. Such medications contribute to rising rates of drug abuse, as well as accidental poisonings and overdoses, the DEA said.
For more information, go to: www.DEATakeBack.com.