Terry Dickson was on vacation last week — from what we cannot say — so we offer as a substitute for his weekly column this timely and thoughtful correspondence from Bubba Gene Hightower, mayor of Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope this finds you and yours fine and otherwise dandy. As for me and Guynell and Bubba Guy, he’s are onliest boy, we found out you was gone when we come to the island on a city bidness trip of sorts. We was lookin’ forward to a visit and maybe let you buy us a round of sweet tea. We heard about that ship what tipped over between St. Simons and Jekyll and Guynell had been a’ wantin’ to see that, but we knowed that Georgia-Florida weekend is a comin’ and we wanted to explore the marketin’ possibilities for the various tonics and elixirs turned out by our local craft distillers.
When the city council give me my marchin’ orders to come over there, they recommended I throw the word “craft” around a lot because they said they had tried some craft beers and found most of them mighty sorry, but seems like they’re in fashion and people’ll drink ‘em anyways. It’s probably the same sorts that drinks unsweet tea and all them fancy coffee drinks some of which is cold which I ain’t never figured out.
Now most of our product can’t be drunk straight outta the jar lest it take your breath for several minutes and we had heard that a lot of them college students like their drinks tall and fruity. That’s what you might call fortuitous because our products have jollied lots of people through the years to the point of losin’ feelin’ in their extremities. Frank Wheelwright is a good recent example. Frank had been experimentin’ with a new mayhaw flavor last spring and I reckon sampled to much of his own product. We hadn’t heard from him for days and the state patrol found his truck over near Tifton slap outta gas and the radio on a country station and wide open but no sign of Frank. About three days later, he called his wife Jo Ellen from the bus station in Waycross. He told her he had come to hisself in Idaho Springs, Colo., with a gold front tooth and a tattoo of some feller in a odd brimless hat. Some folks said the tattoo was of a famous Cuban feller in a beret, but I don’t recollect his name.
Anyways, we want folks to come by Pond Scoggin and pick up some of our tonics and elixirs on their way to St. Simons, but we don’t know how to get the word out.
We understand that Pond Scoggin ain’t on many maps, but the dedicated consumers seem to find us.
Anyways, if y’all ain’t the luckiest bunch a people I ever laid eyes on. Now that ship could have turnt over anywheres in that channel but danged if it didn’t flop over right off your pier. You couldn’t ‘a placed it no better for viewin’ if you had appointed one a them steerin’ committees and studied on it for months, which is what most committees is good for.
We wanted to hang a banner off it sayin’, “You think this ship was tipsy? Try some Pond Scoggin Shine,” but I didn’t know who to ask. Besides that, I reckon some people wouldn’t think it was all that funny especially whosomeever owns that ship.
I know a lot of your entrepreneurs and business folks cash in during that Georgia-Florida week but we need a series of events that will keep them comin’ to Pond Scoggin all year round.
We tried some john boat races one year, but we had what I reckon you call some internal combustion dopin’ and we had to disqualify the winner which was a 14-foot aluminum with a 15-horse Mercury that outrun a lot of boats with bigger motors.
Tyrus Snoapson paid his $25 entry fee and was idlin’ at the startin’ line up by Landis Landing which is 10-river miles and 28 bends from the finish here at Pond Scoggin. Well, a few seconds before the starter fired his 12-gauge, and accidentally brought down a three-phase power line, Tyrus was seen switching gas tanks. With a live power line dancing on the water behind ‘em them boats roared off down river with Tyrus running dead last amongst 15 boats. Anyways, his little boat suddenly shot forward and he put up a rooster tail that wen to the top of the cypresses and he weren’t but maybe three miles into the race when he had passed everbody and was pullin’ away.
By the time he hit that quarter mile straight stretch at the finish, you couldn’t even hear another boat a’ comin’ and they was some blue flames dancing behind the boat. Well them flames must a caught up with the boat because ole Tyrus bailed out and skimmed across the water skippin’ like a flat rock and his boat crossed the line without him. It didn’t make the next bend and found a tupelo so big we named it. We call it The Big Tupelo.
Tyrus got disqualified after the boat that come in second filed a protest and the judges went to Tyrus’s boat and checked out his fuel supply. It’s the only time I’ve ever seen a gas tank passed around till it was empty.
Anyways, we may revive the john boat races but we gone furnish the fuel and it’s gone be marine gas.
If you and Mrs. Dickerson get tired of starin’ at that ship, come see us in Pond Scoggin. We ain’t got much to look at, but sometimes a empty river easing past is mighty purty. I also got a little fuel that needs testin’.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene