Terry Dickson, our regular columnist, was last seen in the village giving directions to the driver of a black Tahoe with New York plates. Bystanders who overheard the conversation said Mr. Dickson waxed wroth, in the King James version, over the Tahoe driver’s amusement at his use of the phrases yonder,’’ “a right piece farther” and “I’ll swanney.” Mr. Dickson said he was “going back to South C’liner” where people knew how to talk as soon as he could swap out his Prius for his pickup. We offer instead some timely correspondence from Bubba Gene Hightower, mayor of Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope this finds you and yourn fine and otherwise dandy. As for me and Guynell and Bubba Guy, that’s our onliest boy, we are wore slap out on Christmas preparations including searching the woods and fence lines for a perfect red cedar tree to decorate.
But the biggest news I reckon is in the workings of our City Council. I called a emergency meetin’ to buy new tires for the firetruck which sprung from a incident at the Christmas parade the first Saturday of December. We always ride Santy Claus on top of the truck with the siren hollerin’ and the red lights flashin’ except this year year the wrong Santy won our annual Santy Claus beard contest.
Rufus Clinkscales showed up for the judgin’ with a beard of which you ain’t never seen the like. It covered the third button of his shirt, it was whiter’n the first snow and had a little bit of frizz to fluff it out.
One thang the judges didn’t take into account was Rufus’ habit of gettin’ into the Christmas spirit or the Fourth a July spirit or Groundhog Day or any other spirit that gives him a reason to imbibe to excess. So come the night of the parade, they hoisted Rufus on top of the truck with him singing “Rye Whiskey,’’ til they promised they’d give him another bottle if he could stick to hollerin’ “Merry Christmas” and throwing candy canes to the younguns’. After about the third time he fell off and wallerin’ in the dirt, they decided to tie him on the truck which job fell to Eagle Scout Sandy Landis. Sandy outdid his self in knot tyin’ cause at the end of the parade couldn’t nobody unknot old Rufus as he set up there snorin’. They finally cut him loose, but they couldn’t get the truck recrunk cause the red lights had run down the battry while it set there during the knot fiasco. It was past midnight and ever body was wore to a frazzle so they left the truck a settin’ there. Howsomever when they come back the next morning with jumper cables, the truck was up on cement blocks and the tires was gone that size being standard for log trailers.
So we had the emergency meetin’ to vote on buyin’ more cause a tireless fire truck ain’t going to be of no service. We gathered but was short of a quorum because Councilman Claudie Joe Flanders weren’t there. It dawned on us ain’t nobody seen him since he had gone up around Fitzgerald for Thanksgiving with his wife’s Gilstrap kin. He finally showed up at Ralph’s Barbecue Trough the day after the meetin, and I asked where he’d been.
“In jail,’’’ he said.
“What you doin’ in jail?” I asked.
Well, he said, he had promised he would bring the turkey for Thanksgiving and bein’ a traditionalist Rufus figured they’d eat wild turkey. He got up before daylight on Thanksgiving morning and hit the woods with his 12 guage and t’weren’t long before he killed a nice hen turkey. Figuring that wouldn’t feed the two dozen Gilstraps that was comin’ to eat, he decided he’s better get another ‘n.
He plowed on into the woods til he come to a clearin’ and seen a big tom turkey sittin’ dead still so he blasted away and seen stuff a flyin’ and the turkey still standin’. Turns out, it weren’t no clearin’. It was a feller’s back yard, and that turkey was a archery target and when the bird shot had sent plastic flyin’ and not feathers.
Well, ole Caudie Joe he didn’t know none a that til’ he got in the aforesaid yard and he seen a feller walkin’ toward him from a house behind some hedges. He figured that irate resident was gonna call the law on him, but there weren’t no need for him to call the law cause he was a young game warden his own self. He walked up and showed Claudie Joe his badge then excused hisself to walk back and turn on the blue lights on his game warden truck. Claudie Joe said he figured that was right excessive, but the game warden said it was a crime scene and he was goin’ by the book. Claudie Joe says, “Ain’t no crime except a little damage to property. I ain’t shot but one turkey and the limit is two, ain’t it?”
That game warden said, “That’s right, but your problem is with the calendar. You killed that hen you totin’ in November. The huntin’ season is April and May. You have the right to remain silent.”
Claudie Joe said he got booked at the county jail at lunchtime whereupon they served ever body a baloney sammich on white bread. Claudie Joe said his doctor had told him he couldn’t eat no baloney and his wife enforces the ban. Anyways, bein’ somewhat of a baloney connoisseur – I thank you call it — Claudie Joe forewent his one phone call and wrote a letter tellin’ his son he needed somebody to come throw his bail. By the time he got sprung, he had added considerable girth on baloney sammiches.
After he got back, we called another meeting and we voted to buy them tires and to have the police chief give breathalyzer tests to all the Santy beard contestants next year.
Anyways, come see us Mr. Dickerson. We’ll wet a hook and eat some baloney and talk some as well.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene