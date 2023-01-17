The Georgia Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a local Confederate heritage group’s suit to prevent the city of Brunswick from removing of a Confederate monument from Hanover Square.
The Brunswick City Commission with former Mayor Cornell Harvey at the helm voted in 2021 to remove the privately owned statue from public property. Harvey’s successor, Mayor Cosby Johnson, and city commissioners who took office in January 2022 voted to carry out the previous city commission’s vote.
The Court of Appeals cited the Georgia Supreme Court’s ruling in similar cases in which judges said Sons of Confederate Veterans camps lacked standing to sue. The statue which had stood in city-owned Hanover Square since 1902 was taken down in May and transported to the city’s Public Works depot in the Ballard community.
The ruling affirms Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison’s dismissal in which he characterized the plaintiffs as “concerned bystanders attempting to vindicate their value interests.”
Commander Bennie Williams and other members of Thomas Marsh Forman Camp 485 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans asserted in a lawsuit that they could suffer damages with the removal. The plaintiffs sought to establish standing in asserting it had spent money to restore the statue, that the camp held memorial services at the monument and that it had money set aside for further restoration and preservation.
The suit also cited state law forbidding the removal of publicly owned statues.
The Court of Appeals noted that the camp said the city actually owned the statue and pedestal, but at the same time the camp had received a quit claim deed and a bill of sale showing it had bought the statue from the United Daughters of the Confederacy for $1.
Even if the plaintiffs had established that the city owned the statue, they still lacked standing to sue, the Court of Appeals said, because neither the individual plaintiffs nor the groups involved alleged they were “citizens, residents or taxpayers” of the city.
“In other words,’’ the ruling says, “none of the plaintiffs have alleged they are stakeholders to whom the city owes a duty” under the law. The appellate judges cited a Supreme Court of Georgia a ruling in which a Sons of Confederate Veterans camp had sued the Henry County Commission over the removal of a statue there. The Supreme Court found that those plaintiffs did not allege they are citizens, residents or taxpayers “of any county, much less the counties they sued” and thus had not shown they were stakeholders.
Williams did not respond to an email seeking comment on the appellate court ruling.