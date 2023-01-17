The Georgia Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a local Confederate heritage group’s suit to prevent the city of Brunswick from removing of a Confederate monument from Hanover Square.

The Brunswick City Commission with former Mayor Cornell Harvey at the helm voted in 2021 to remove the privately owned statue from public property. Harvey’s successor, Mayor Cosby Johnson, and city commissioners who took office in January 2022 voted to carry out the previous city commission’s vote.

