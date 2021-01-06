The race is on for residents impacted from Hurricane Irma to apply for assistance through a new disaster recovery program.
The cities of Brunswick, Kingsland and Albany are all eligible for a piece of an $8 million fund. Locally it will be allocated through the city of Brunswick’s Community Development Block Grant disaster relief program.
Roxanne George, the city’s CDBG-DR program manager, said more than 70 applicants have filled out the paperwork to get needed help since the outreach center in downtown Brunswick opened six weeks ago.
“There is clearly a need for home repairs and reconstruction in the city of Brunswick even three years after Hurricane Irma,” George said. “We are grateful that the Georgia Department of Community Affairs has committed Housing and Urban Developmen funding to help make our residents’ homes and lives whole again.”
George said applications are still being accepted but the time is now because of the limited pool of money that is shared between the three cities on a first-come, first-served basis.
People should apply even if they have been denied help from other agencies in the past because of heirs property/tangled title issues. Those who have such issues will be offered free assistance from Georgia Heirs Property Law Center as part of the program.
“We’re really urging people to put in the applications and not put it off,” she said.
Most applicants have been women, with 64 percent of them meeting at least one of four priority eligibility criteria: low income, senior over 62 years old, have a child or someone with a disability in the home.
Travis Stegall, the city’s director of economic and community development, expressed support for the program.
“We are excited to be able to help give the city’s homeowners safer, more resilient housing in the new year,” he said. “CDBG-DR funds are enabling us to provide disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, and economic revitalization in our community.”
Homeowners can apply by filling out a short homeowner survey and getting a checklist of required documents, available in English and Spanish, at Brunswickga.org or at the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Outreach Center at 503 Mansfield St. in downtown Brunswick.
Once the survey has been submitted and reviewed, a case manager will call to make an appointment. Social distancing and masks will be used in the outreach center to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, call 280-1999.