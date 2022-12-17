After four months in an acting supervisory role, Vincent “Vinnie” DiCristofalo has been named chief of the Glynn County Fire-Rescue Department, county manager William Fallon said Friday.
DiCristofalo’s first day as fire-rescue chief will be Monday.
DiCristofalo joined the department as assistant county fire-rescue chief in June. He was named acting chief a month later with the retirement of former chief R.K. Jordan, who stepped down July 29.
Jordan had recruited DiCristofalo as his assistant chief and recommended him as his replacement at his retirement.
DiCristofalo has more than 25 years experience in fire-rescue and previously worked under Jordan for 14 years in the Fort Myers, Fla., area.
DiCristofalo’s career began in Panama City, Fla., and he went on to roles as firefighter, paramedic, EMT, training chief and various other management roles.
He later served with the fire-rescue departments at Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach, where he also held the role of acting chief.
“It is truly an honor to have been selected to serve as the Glynn County Fire-Rescue Fire Chief,” DiCristofalo said in a statement Friday. “Your Glynn County firefighters are dedicated and driven to serve this community. This is what attracted me to the department as the assistant fire chief and I look forward to building upon this with the members of Glynn County Fire-Rescue.”
DiCristofalo is certified through the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications, the Florida Bureau of Fire Standards and Training and the federal Emergency Management Agency. He also is a certified Georgia firefighter and a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program.
“Chief DiCristofalo has been nothing but hands-on as soon as he got here as assistant chief,” County Manager William Fallon said. “We know he will continue to lead the department with his enthusiasm and focus on training and preparedness.”
