The bruises of domestic violence are not always visible, and some take much longer to heal.
The signs that a person is in an abusive relationship can be subtle and require careful observation from a victim’s friends and family, said Charmaine Thomas, lead victims advocate for the Glynn Community Crisis Center/Amity House and a survivor of domestic violence.
“Of course, there’s the physical abuse. That’s what most of us think about when we talk about abuse,” Thomas said Friday, at a Hope and Awareness Day hosted by the Department of Children and Family Services in Glynn County. “But then we have verbal abuse … And to me, the verbal abuse is a little bit more hurtful than the physical abuse.”
The local DFCS brought together numerous community resources for the second annual Hope and Awareness Day, hosted at Brunswick High School. The event served as a free educational day focusing on the issues Glynn County faces in keeping children and families safe. Three top issues in this are sex trafficking, gangs and domestic violence, and those were the focus on Friday.
Community resources also set up tables in the school hallway with information about the services provided locally.
Thomas shared in her presentation many of the signs that point to domestic violence and the ways that friends, family and other advocates can support a victim. Domestic violence is a crime that doesn’t happen out in the open, she said, but instead takes place behind closed doors.
“It is a pattern of abusive behavior that one has to use as control over another in order to gain power and control that person,” Thomas said. “That’s what domestic violence is. When we think about domestic violence, a lot times we think about the physical aspect. But there’s so many other kinds.”
Domestic violence also takes the form of emotional abuse, psychological abuse, economic control, sexual abuse and more.
Many of Thomas’s clients feel that verbal abuse is worse than physical abuse, she said.
“You’re going to heal from those bruises, but what somebody constantly says to you over and over, that’s going to be playing in your mind,” she said.
And while the Glynn Community Crisis Center receives far fewer male victims than female victims, Thomas said, men also fall victim to abuse from their partners.
“I talked to one of my male clients, and he says the reason that he didn’t come forward sooner was because of being ashamed or embarrassed because people were going to see him as being weak, because he’s a man,” Thomas said.
Thomas said raised awareness and community education can help bring support to victims. The purpose of the Hope and Awareness Day was to bring community groups together to discuss what community members can do to raise awareness.
“In order to help in our community with the domestic violence, which is really epidemic, we have to know how to recognize it,” Thomas said. “And in order to recognize it, you have to pay attention to that person, be talking to them, having conversations and just hanging out.”
Observe and listen, she said. Does a person express feelings of fear about a partner, or become isolated from friends and family? Do they lie about bruises on their body? Those are important signs to watch for.
“It’s important to be supportive of that person, and ways to be supportive is to listen to what they tell you and not be judgmental,” Thomas said.
Also, believe survivors, she said.
“It’s always important to believe what they tell you, because it really takes a lot for a person to come forward and say ‘I’m being abused,’” Thomas said.
The Glynn Community Crisis Center operates the Amity House emergency shelter and provides a 24/7 hotline. The local hotline number is 912-264-4357.