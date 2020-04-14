Offices of the Division of Family and Children Services in Glynn County and elsewhere across the state are facing new challenges in how to continue protecting children and serve families while following social distancing and other protective guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
The economic impact of COVID-19 has drastically increased the need for food and medical assistance for many families, the state DFCS office reports.
DFCS workers are continuing to serve their essential roles, including in Glynn County.
The local office is following procedures provided by the state office during the COVID-19 outbreak, said Dana Gellermann, director of Glynn County DFCS.
“These protocols allow us to continue to meet the needs of our county while following guidelines for health and safety,” she said.
There are several guidelines in place for these situations, Gellermann said. The office is following social distancing guidelines when face-to-face contact is necessary and is using electronic methods when it’s safe to do so for follow-ups and check-ins with children in DFCS custody.
Resources are available online for people as well.
“The Office of Family Independence has both online and telephone applications open at this time,” Gellermann said. “They also have telephone help to answer questions and to fill out forms. The main voicemail at our office is checked daily to make sure people with questions are reached back out to.”
A dropbox has been installed at the office and is checked daily for paperwork that needs to be scanned in to process applications, she said.
“The Division for Family and Children Service is working hard to continue to meet the needs of our public,” Gellermann said.
In late March, the Office of Family Independence for state DFCS issued an additional $63 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits to eligible households in Georgia.
DFCS has been receiving an unprecedented number of new applications for public benefits through self-service platforms like gateway.ga.gov and 1-877-426-4746, according to the state office.
DFCS workers also continue to respond to child abuse and neglect referrals and facilitate placements statewide.
A centralized intake line for child welfare continues to operate, take reports and relay them to the appropriate county for assessment. That phone number is 855-422-4453.
The local DFCS office encourages residents to be observant of their neighborhoods and friends, Gellermann said.
“Please make sure we are looking out for those who are vulnerable during this time,” she said. “Please call the child welfare hotline if you have concerns for those around you. Our job is to partner with the community to build stronger families for a stronger Georgia.”