A developer’s rezoning request to build a 72-unit multi-family development has been denied after strong opposition from residents living nearby.
Mitchell Davenport made the request at last week’s Mainland Planning Commission meeting, where he explained the benefits of approving the rezoning request and the development of affordable housing.
He said the development would have eight one-bedroom units, 42 two-bedroom units and 24 three-bedroom units, with a community building, laundry, playground, open space and other features.
But residents living nearby said there was no way Belle Cutoff Road could handle the extra traffic in what they said was already congested conditions. They also argued an affordable housing development could negatively impact property values.
The board ended up agreeing with the residents opposing the development and unanimously voted to reject the request.
Davenport, in a phone interview Monday, said he was disappointed in the opposition and vote, especially since affordable housing is in such short availability in the Golden Isles. Some workers live outside the county because they can’t afford to live here.
Davenport said he could have addressed the concerns of opponents, given the opportunity.
“I’m weighing my options,” he said. “I’m trying to decide if I can get enough support to go through the county commission.”