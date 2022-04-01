After decades of speculation and discussion, a portion of the highway leading from Interstate 95 to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay may be developed.
St. Marys Mayor John Morrissey said the city and the residential development subsidiary of the timber company Rayonier are in the midst of discussions to develop an 1,800-acre tract of timberland on both sides of St. Marys Road from the I-95 Exit 1 interchange to the Osprey Cove development more than a mile down the four-lane highway.
Morrissey said Rayonier plans to develop timberland on both sides of the road. The plan is for a commerce park, a commercial area and a residential community.
“They said it’s time to look at that property. This is a local developer who understands the Southeast,” Morrissey said of Rayonier’s interest in developing the property now.
Morrissey said it would be comparable with a Raydient Places + Properties development called Wildlight in Yulee, Fla. The plans, once solidified, will generate lots of community support, Morrissey predicted.
“We’re very confident in the development team,” he said. “They have already demonstrated their prowess.”
Morrissey said talks are progressing deliberately, but rapidly, and he expects an announcement with concrete plans before the end of the year.
“It’s still in the concept stage,” he said. “It will be a very good project people will be proud of.”
Morrissey predicted this will not be a long, drawn-out process that takes years to get beyond the concept and discussion stages. The best news is the process will be easy because there are only two participants in the negations: Rayonier and the city.
“This will happen sooner than later once the trigger gets pulled,” Morrissey said. “We’re going to manage the growth. We have one cohesive plan with two players.”
St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman said he believes there was “good reason” to be optimistic the highway will finally be developed.
“I think they would look at every opportunity to be viable,” he said of Rayonier. “They’re moving ahead with negotiations and agreements. It’s a good thing.”