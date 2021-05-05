The Golden Isles Development Authority has set goals designed to make Glynn County a destination for businesses.
Ryan Moore, the authority’s president and CEO, said goals include $20 million in new project investment, and a 50 percent increase in new projects generated and new leads in the pipeline.
“We’re actually very busy right now,” Moore said at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Business retention is another priority by being proactive in identifying growth opportunities, playing a role in five business expansions, and providing at least a dozen solutions to industry issues.
Ongoing workforce development programs include Keep Glynn Running and a goal to increase the prime labor force by 2 percent.
Moore said the authority’s job portal has an easy-to-use listing of every available job in the Golden Isles.
The county is being marketed as a “premier brand that is recognized and trusted.” The authority is working to increase its digital engagement by 50 percent, creating at least four campaigns a year for business attraction, retention and expansion, and the workforce.
The presentation also included graphs and charts showing how the authority is working to meet those goals month by month. They include speaking engagements and community events.
Product development is another important component, with plans to begin construction of a 25,000-square-foot industrial facility and create 50 acres of pad-ready sites.
Authority chairman Wayne Johnson said the deal for Weyerhaeuser to purchase property for a new 7,000-square-foot timberlands office building is preparing to close. The office located on Perry Lane near the intersection of U.S. 341 will serve as the company’s regional headquarters.
“Weyerhaeuser is definitely committed to the site,” he said.