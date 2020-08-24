The Golden Isles Development Authority met Friday to look at the past year and what the future might hold in the upcoming one.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption in many of the planned events and conferences, said Ryan Moore, the authority’s president and CEO.
The uncertainty makes forecasting the future more challenging, but not impossible, he said.
“The pandemic has affected businesses in different ways,” he said. “We’ve got to look at objectives and key results.”
One focus is on attracting new professionals and their families to the area through the BYOJ program, or Bring Your Own Job. The idea is to encourage people capable of working from home to do it in the Golden Isles.
An initiative to encourage area youth to consider industrial careers through meetings with parents, teachers and students in ongoing. Ryan said technical jobs such as welding and mechanics are in high demand in the area.
“We’re excited about our workforce development program,” he said.
Coastal Pines Technical College is also offering a two-week industrial training course with graduates guaranteed an interview with a major industrial employer in the county, he said.
The authority’s mission of making the Golden Isles a destination for new businesses remains the same. Many workshops and conferences have been canceled, rescheduled or conducted online.
“That’s the nature of the pandemic,” he said. “The majority is outreach.”
One goal is to break into the Forbes top 100 list of the best small places for businesses and careers. The Golden Isles was ranked No. 102 in the 2019 list. What makes the list significant is the ranking is done by the magazine.
“We’re making progress,” he said. “They do their own analysis which makes it a more credible designation.”
Board members expressed concerns over what they described as a “cumbersome” permit process for businesses.
With the uncertainty surrounding larger events such as the RSM Classic without spectators, it’s difficult to determine the impact.
“We’ve got a long history,” Ryan said. “We intend to continue to market the area.”